DENVER (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs are double-digit favorites to win their season finale at Denver today. But the Chiefs lost the pole position in the AFC playoffs with their loss at Cincinnati last week. So for them to win the No. 1 seed and the bye that comes with it they’ll have to beat the Broncos, and the Tennessee Titans will have to lose to the Texans on Sunday. The Chiefs have won the AFC West for the sixth straight time and they are seeking their 13th consecutive victory over the Broncos who are missing the playoffs for the sixth straight year.

NFL ・ 16 HOURS AGO