ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Moen Smart Faucet with Motion Control lets you switch it on and off with hand motions

By Amy Poole
Gadget Flow
Gadget Flow
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Practice good hygiene with the Moen Smart Faucet with Motion Control. Featuring touchless technology, you can control the temperature and water flow using simple hand motions. In fact, this unique technology...

thegadgetflow.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Researchers develop tiny camera the size of a grain of salt - and it could turn your phone into one big camera

Researchers have created an ultracompact camera the size of a grain of salt capable of producing pictures on par with lenses hundreds of thousands of times larger than it.Engineers from Princeton University and the University of Washington say that the camera can produce full-colour images that could be used in collaboration with medical robots to diagnose and treat diseases.Traditional cameras use curved glass or plastic to bend light rays, this new camera uses ‘metasurface’ technology which is produced like a computer chip. The metasurface of this particular camera has 1.6 million cylindrical posts – each approximately the size of a...
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Best Wi-Fi range extenders in 2022: Get rid of dead zones in your home

Fix your Wi-Fi issues and increase range and speed Wireless connectivity has certainly improved over the years  — but that’s not to say it’s always perfect. Even some of the best Wi-Fi setups have their flaws. However, if you’re resistant to an old-school, yet slightly more reliable, wired setup, there are options to improve your Wi-Fi when your provider fails to give you reliable service. One solution is picking up a Wi-Fi range extender. This is especially useful for people with bigger homes that have a plethora of dead zones or far too many devices for one standalone Wi-Fi router to handle....
CELL PHONES
Gadget Flow

CHAU wireless and portable charger provides more freedom with its removable power bank

Power your smartphone with plenty of freedom when you have the CHAU wireless and portable charger. Compared to traditional wireless chargers, which don’t let you move your phone while it’s charging, this gadget adds more convenience to your daily life. CHAU lets you relocate your phone from the desk to the bed while continuing to power the battery. This is all thanks to the built-in power bank that separates from the main device. As a result, you’ll never encounter a drained battery again without having any cords to restrict you. Moreover, this wireless and portable charger allows you to display your phone horizontally or vertically. So you can easily read important messages at a glance while it charges. Finally, the LED light on the main device lets you know when it’s in charging mode.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motion Control#Wash Hands#Hand Hygiene#Faucet
Design World Network

The top 10 motion control articles of 2021

#6: What are DC shunt motors and where are they used?. In electrical terminology, a parallel circuit is often referred to as a shunt, and DC motors in which the armature and field windings are connected in parallel are referred to as DC shunt motors. One of the key characteristics of a DC shunt motor is that it can maintain a constant speed, regardless of the load on the motor.
ENGINEERING
Gadget Flow

Garmin Venu 2 Plus GPS fitness smartwatch lets you take calls at the push of a button

Blend fitness into your life with the Garmin Venu 2 Plus GPS fitness smartwatch. This health gadget lets you take and make calls right from your wrist. It’s also compatible with voice assistants like Google Assistant, Siri, or Bixby. That way, you can use your phone’s voice assistant to ask questions, send texts, manage smart home devices, and more. And, of course, you get all the health features you expect. Monitor your heart rate, sleep, hydration, and more to stay informed. Also, the fitness features include access to 25+ indoor and GPS sports apps. Meanwhile, safety and tracking features like incident detection and triggered assistant alerts send emergency notifications to your contacts with your location. While you exercise or go about your day, you’ll also have all the essentials on your wrist, like music and calendar reminders. Finally, the battery runs for up to 9 days.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Razer Enki Pro HyperSense Haptic Gaming Chair can generate arcade-style tactile sensations

Enjoy an immersive gaming experience like never before with the Razer Enki Pro HyperSense Haptic Gaming Chair. This chair generates arcade-style tactile sensations with a powerful haptic engine. With all-day comfort and intense gaming realism, this gaming chair is like no other. It simulates real-world force and tactile feedback that’s both powerful and precise. Additionally, you can customize the Razer logo on the headrest to make the Razer Enki Pro HyperSense a true centerpiece. The chair also ensures you get maximum comfort with optimal weight distribution. Thanks to the unique 100° extended shoulder arches and 22” ultrawide seat base. Even texture wise, the chair’s core area is covered with a plush textured fabric for more refined comfort. If you are an avid gamer who spends hours at your desk, this is the haptic gaming chair that can truly enhance your setup.
VIDEO GAMES
Gadget Flow

ICON. AI SOUND MIRROR smart acoustic mirror works with Alexa and has a beautiful design

Add elegance to your home with the ICON.AI SOUND MIRROR smart acoustic mirror. This wireless voice-activated speaker looks like a decorative mirror but it connects with Alexa and plays room-filling audio. What’s more, you can connect to it from your mobile devices thanks to Bluetooth. That way, you can listen to everything from podcasts to your Spotify playlists. Meanwhile, this mirror provides an immersive, hands-free experience with AI assistant and smart home capabilities. Best of all, it’s easy to use since the setup takes just minutes. Additionally, this acoustic mirror is designed to fit into your everyday life with its IPX6 waterproof rating and connectivity with AirPlay 2, Spotify, Pandora, and other popular apps. Finally, the classic geometric design looks beautiful in any room.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
TechCrunch

Skydio debuts updated $1,099 self-flying drone with new bells and whistles

The Bay Area-based drone company is revamping their flagship drone with a number of features designed around usability, along with a major software update focused on bringing more control to users without forcing them to take manual control of the drone. The team is also delivering a new service plan called Skydio Care designed to give drone owners a protection plan that supplements their existing warranty but allows for rapid replacement of accidentally damaged devices.
ELECTRONICS
techeblog.com

First Look at Samsung’s Crazy 55-inch Odyssey Ark 4K Curved Gaming Monitor That Can be Rotated Into Portrait Mode

Samsung’s Odyssey Ark is the company’s largest curved gaming monitor yet, and it has a feature that sets the display apart from the rest. Featuring a 1000R curvature, it can easily be rotated 90° into a portrait orientation, yet retaining the same 16:9 aspect ratio as most standard monitors. A Multi View feature enables users to adjust Odyssey Ark exactly how they want, since the totally adaptable screen size can fit the game or the program without compromising its bright, colorful images. Read more for a video and additional information.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Comcast xFi Advanced Gateway 2022 model works with super-fast Wi-Fi 6E technology

Use your devices as fast as possible with the Comcast xFi Advanced Gateway 2022 model. Compatible with Wi-Fi 6E, this router delivers super quick, low-latency, high-capacity activity. So you can connect all the devices in your home with no trouble. More than just an advanced internet device, it also gives you three times as much bandwidth as the previous generation. Boosting capacity in your home, it gives you three different Wi-Fi bands. So you can have a 2.4 GHz, a 5 GHz, and a 6 GHz band. This reduces interference while giving you more bandwidth. Beyond all this, you also get IoT support and wireless controls through Xfinity xFi’s digital dashboard. Overall, it has advanced security settings to protect all the devices that use it as well.
ELECTRONICS
reviewed.com

Moen's new touchless smart faucets are full of functionality

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. As we become more and more aware of the germs around us—and how to avoid them—there’s a growing trend in how we wash our hands: touchless faucets. One of the latest innovations to hit the market, announced at CES 2022, is the Moen Smart Faucet with Motion Control. With the wave of a hand, you can turn on hot water and get to washing without ever touching the faucet. Need two ounces of cold water? No problem. Just ask Alexa or Google Assistant for the perfect pour.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Samsung Odyssey Ark 55-inch 4K curved monitor can easily turn on its side

If you’ve come across a curved monitor before, the Samsung Odyssey Ark 55-inch 4K curved monitor is definitely going to draw your attention because of its innovative design. This 55-inch monitor comes with a stand, using which you can actually flip the monitor vertically. Additionally, the panel features quantum dot color and Mini LED backlighting. From editing to gaming, this curved monitor has been designed to serve all of your computing needs. Also, the 16:9 aspect ratio on the 55-inch screen gives this monitor a crisp and out of the world display. The HAS (Height Adjustable Stand) makes it highly comfortable for gamers and coders. So, whether it’s for multitasking or for a multi-window setup, this curved monitor is perfect for it all.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Moen's kitchen faucet adjusts the water temperature with a wave of the hand at CES 2022

This story is part of CES, where CNET covers the latest news on the most incredible tech coming soon. At CES 2022, Moen is upgrading its touchless kitchen faucet with a new iteration, the Smart Faucet with Motion Control. Not only is this new faucet supposed to turn the water on and off hands-free, this version claims hands-free temperature control as well. Use the Moen app to set your temperature preferences and wave your hand to adjust the water from hot to warm and cold temperatures.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

TP-Link Archer AXE200 Omni Wi-Fi 6e router has antennas that move towards the ideal signal

Speed up your Wi-Fi with the TP-Link Archer AXE200 Omni Wi-Fi 6e router. Impressively, its antennas actually rotate to provide optimal performance based on your location and usage. In fact, they help you find the ideal coverage using two modes that enhance weak signals. Mode 1 provides a directional boost, while Mode 2 allows a one-click optimization. So you can say goodbye to dead zones for good. What’s more, this gadget provides AXE1 1000 tri-band Wi-Fi with a new 6 GHz band for total speeds above 10 Gbps. Meanwhile, a 2.0 GHz quad-core CPU provides next-generation processing. Then, a 10G port ensures high-speed data transmissions. Additionally, the EasyMesh technology makes creating a seamless mesh network a breeze. Finally, with the TP-Link HomeShield included, this futuristic router keeps your network and devices secure and private.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Labrador Systems Caddie & Retriever Assistive Robots carry objects with smart navigation

We can’t get enough robots here at Gadget Flow, and who can blame us? These days robots are continuously evolving to prove their worth in our homes and businesses. Many show their effectiveness on a daily basis and we have two new robotic gadgets ready to do precisely that. Meet the Labrador Systems Caddie & Retriever Assistive Robots. They can traverse their assigned environment to help carry and move objects, giving you an extra set of hands when needed. Let’s take a look!
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

DWARF II smart telescope has a portable and versatile design for stargazing on your phone

Offering wireless connectivity through Wi-Fi, the DWARF II smart telescope does so much. In fact, it has an altitude axis and an azimuth axis. Moreover, it offers periscope telephoto, a 4-core ARM cpu, 2 tops NPU, and motors for autofocus, azimuth, and altitudes. Not only that, but this gadget has wide-angle and telephoto lenses that offer autofocus for the best shots. They even offer object tracking and 4K at 30 fps footage. Take panorama shots, get a billion pixels in one photo, and even take pictures of the moon and nebulas! Yep, that’s right, the DWARF II even offers star tracking and star stacking. Overall, with built-in pan and tilt capabilities and AI power, it’s an incredibly impressive tiny telescope.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Oral-B iO Series 10 toothbrush with iO Sense Technology provides live brushing guidance

Give your teeth the clean they deserve with the Oral-B iO Series 10 toothbrush with iO Sense. This bathroom gadget gets your pearly whites sparkling thanks to its iO Sense Technology. It guides your pressure, placement, and pace as you brush for a clean that’s customized to you. What’s more, the round brush cleans your teeth with mico-vibrating bristles and an oscillating movement. And to ensure you aren’t brushing with too much pressure, a Smart Pressure Sensor shines red when it detects overbrushing and green when everything’s alright. Also, with 7 Smart Brushing Modes, you can choose the cleaning session you want, from Daily to Whiten. Even better, the magnetic charger restores the battery to 100% in about 3 hours. Take your brushing game up a notch with this high-tech electric toothbrush.
ELECTRONICS
Guitar World Magazine

TC Electronic introduces the Infinite Sample Sustainer, complete with onboard reverb and modulation effects

TC Electronic has unveiled the Infinite Sample Sustainer – a pedalboard-friendly stompbox that promises powerful soundscape-producing capabilities. Equipped with a relatively streamlined control layout that boasts Decay, Level and Fade In knobs, the sampler features a comprehensive reverb engine and modulation block, as well as a built-in FX loop.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Gadget Flow

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
62K+
Views
ABOUT

Gadget Flow is the original product discovery platform for staying up to date with the latest tech, gear, and most incredible crowdfunding campaigns. Reaching over 28 million people per month, our iOS and Android apps support AR and VR for next-level product exploration.

 https://thegadgetflow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy