ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

‘Our time now’: 1st Cambodian American mayor in US sworn in

By PHILIP MARCELO
WDBO
WDBO
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2S0Ugy_0dcXOYEB00
Cambodian American Mayor Mayor Sokhary Chau addresses the assembly during the Lowell City Council swearing-in ceremony, Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, in Lowell, Mass., held at Lowell Memorial Auditorium due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Chau, a refugee who survived the Khmer Rouge’s bloody regime, has become the city’s first mayor of color and the first Cambodian American mayor in the United States. (Julia Malakie/The Lowell Sun via AP) (Julia Malakie)

BOSTON — (AP) — He came to the U.S. as a young refugee, having survived Khmer Rouge’s brutal rule. Now, Sokhary Chau is the nation’s first Cambodian American mayor.

The 49-year-old city councilor in Lowell, Massachusetts, was unanimously picked by his colleagues to assume the body’s top post Monday, in the process also becoming the city’s first Asian American mayor.

“God bless America, right? I was a refugee, now I’m mayor of a major city in Massachusetts,” Chau said hours after he was officially sworn in. “I don’t know if that could happen anywhere else in the world. I’m still trying to absorb it.”

Chau, in his inaugural remarks, reflected on his family’s perilous escape from Cambodia and the deep immigrant roots in Lowell, about about 30 miles (50 kilometers) north of Boston near the New Hampshire line. It was an early center of America’s textile industry, drawing waves of European and Latin American immigrants over generations.

Today, the city of more than 115,000 residents is nearly 25% Asian and home to the nation’s second-largest Cambodian community.

“As a proud Cambodian American, I am standing on the shoulders of many immigrants who came before me to build this city," Chau said Monday before a crowd that included his wife and two teenage sons.

Chau recounted how his father, a captain in the Cambodian army, was executed by the communist Khmer Rouge in 1975 during civil war.

His mother, who died late last year, managed to keep her seven children alive for four years, surviving “landmines, jungles, hunger, sickness and uncertainty” to deliver them safely to the U.S., he said.

In an interview later, Chau said he was around 9 years old when his family arrived in Pittsburgh with the help of the Catholic Church. They lived for a time in a convent and embraced Christianity.

They made their way to Lowell's growing Cambodian community in the mid-1980s, where some of his older siblings immediately set to work in local manufacturing operations.

Chau, however, continued his studies and earned a scholarship to Phillips Academy, an elite boarding school in nearby Andover. He went on to Macalester College in St. Paul, Minnesota, where he studied economics and political science, also on a scholarship.

Before running for office, Chau said, he worked mostly in financial services, including running a mortgage lending company in Lowell with his wife. He now works for the Social Security Administration.

Chau's election follows the ascendance of new Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, whose parents immigrated to the U.S. from Taiwan. She was sworn in last November as Boston's first woman and first person of color elected to the post.

Chau is also among a growing list of Cambodian American officeholders in Massachusetts that includes two other city councilors, a school committee member and two state lawmakers, all from Lowell, said Vannak Theng, president of the Cambodian Mutual Assistance Association of Greater Lowell.

But while Cambodian Americans served on local boards and state legislatures nationwide, none were elected mayor, according to the Asian Pacific American Institute for Congressional Studies, a nonprofit that helps Asian Pacific Americans pursue public office.

In fact, Long Beach, California, home to the nation's largest Cambodian community, elected its first Cambodian American city councilor only in 2020, the organization noted.

Chau’s election also comes on the heels of a federal lawsuit that argued Lowell’s election process violated the voting rights of minority residents, who comprise nearly 50% of its population.

A recent settlement in the case led the city to change its electoral system, starting with the 2021 elections. The result was the city's most diverse class of officeholders, said Oren Sellstrom, litigation director at Lawyers for Civil Rights, a Boston group that brought the 2017 suit.

“Just four years ago, the city’s elected officials were all white and largely unresponsive to the needs of the city’s communities of color,” he said.

Chau’s role as mayor is largely ceremonial. Lowell’s day-to-day operations are handled by a city manager picked by the council, and Chau effectively serves as council president, leading its meetings and also serving as chair of the school committee.

But he believes he can make a difference by ensuring the city workforce, including its police department and school system, better represents its diverse populace.

He also acknowledges his election is significant to the Cambodian diaspora. The community's political dynamics played a role during the lead-up to Monday's vote — his primary rival was a fellow Cambodian American councilor.

Chau says he tries to stay out of “old world politics” and intends to focus on the nuts and bolts of governance. But hopes he can inspire the next generation of Cambodian Americans to step up.

“We can no longer be just victims,” Chau said as he closed his inaugural remarks. “It is our time now to be leaders and to succeed.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
wtmj.com

Milwaukee mayor sworn in as ambassador to Luxembourg

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett has been sworn in as U.S. ambassador to Luxembourg. Barrett took the oath on Thursday at the federal courthouse in Milwaukee. Barrett, a Democrat, resigned at 5 p.m. Wednesday after 17 years as mayor of Wisconsin’s largest city. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported that the resignation automatically elevates Common Council President Cavalier Johnson to mayor. Johnson will serve out the remainder of Barrett’s term, which ends in 2024, and plans to run for the position. Barrett said at a news conference that being mayor was the hardest and most rewarding job he’s had ever had.
MILWAUKEE, WI
chronicle99.com

4th Stimulus Check Payments Could Be Deposited Into Accounts In 2022 Without Lawmaker Approval

The Omicron variant is spreading like wildfire, and health experts warn that though the symptoms are mild, the healthcare system could be overwhelmed by the sheer volume of new patients. In addition, Americans are calling for recurring payment relief to tackle the latest economic woes precipitated by the surge in COVID cases. Petitions are being organized, with one petition reaching almost three million signatures.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Axios

Jimmy Carter: U.S. is at risk of "losing our precious democracy"

"We are at genuine risk of civil conflict and losing our precious democracy," former President Jimmy Carter warned ahead of the first anniversary of the Jan. 6 insurrection. Why it matters: Carter rebuked lawmakers in his home state last year for pushing voting restrictions and has continued to speak out against interference in elections.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Minnesota State
State
Massachusetts State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#Cambodian Americans#State Senate#Racism#Ap#Khmer Rouge#Asian American#European#Latin American#The Catholic Church#Christianity
The Independent

MSNBC host challenges Peter Navarro as he describes ‘coup’ plans to overturn election

MSNBC host Ari Melber challenged the narrative of former Trump White House aide Peter Navarro as he spoke about the plans to overturn the 2020 election, with Mr Melber saying that he was “describing a coup”. Mr Navarro has echoed former President Donald Trump’s false claims that the 2020 election was stolen from him. Mr Melber asked Mr Navarro about the plans of Trump allies to nullify President Joe Biden’s victory. The former Trump staffer said the plans included more than 100 House representatives and senators challenging “the results of the election in the six battleground states” – Michigan,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Atlanta Daily World

Black Man Sentenced To 1,823 Years Receives Pardon From Governor

A Hampton, Virginia Black man will be released from prison after getting a pardon from Gov. Ralph Northam in his 1,832-year prison sentence. In 2001, Lawrence Stephens was an 18-year-old homeless restaurant worker when he and a group of others pulled off a home invasion robbery –– in which his attorneys say no shots were fired and no one was injured. Stephens and others in the group were later arrested and tried in the York County Circuit Court for the crime.
ATLANTA, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

The AP Interview: Pelosi says ‘democracy won’ on Jan. 6

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had a singular message for Americans and the world on the eve of the anniversary of the horrific attack on the Capitol: “Democracy won.” In an interview with The Associated Press on Wednesday, steps from where a mob loyal to Donald Trump laid siege to the building, Pelosi said it’s time […] The post The AP Interview: Pelosi says ‘democracy won’ on Jan. 6 appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Business Insider

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene urges Republicans to leave Twitter and says the platform 'attacked our country as a whole' by banning her

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene blasted Twitter for banning her personal account from its website. The company is "completely out of bounds," she said in a Newsmax interview on Tuesday evening. Greene also called on her Republican colleagues to leave the platform. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on Tuesday sharply criticized Twitter...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WDBO

Newsweek speculates DeSantis had COVID after breathless news conference and absence in last weeks

Speculation is growing about the health of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis after he appeared to struggle to speak during a press conference. On Wednesday, DeSantis was in Kissimmee, Osceola County, to announce that nearly $10 million would be awarded to support semiconductor and other tech manufacturing. But as DeSantis stood at the podium behind a sign that read “Manufacturing Florida’s future,” his voice wavered as he spoke.
FLORIDA STATE
mediaite.com

Eric Swalwell Tells MSNBC That 2022 Could Be the ‘Last’ U.S. Election Ever if Democrats Don’t Win

Rep. Eric Swalwell (R-CA) had a warning for viewers on MSNBC Monday: If you don’t vote Democrat in 2022, you may never get to vote again. Appearing on All In with Chris Hayes, the California congressman dialed up the traditional most important election of our lifetimes rhetoric to a 16 — by arguing that a defeat of Democrats in the midterms could result in the end of U.S. elections. Swalwell, in his argument, pointed to a number of Republican state legislatures which he believes are taking steps to potentially overturn victories by Democrats.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
17K+
Followers
44K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy