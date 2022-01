Pensole Lewis College of Business and Design is expected to open in 2022 on the campus of the College for Creative Studies in Detroit. “Michigan’s creative talent has long been an important part of its economic success. This is underscored by the fact that the state boasts the highest concentration of commercial and industrial designers in the country and that Detroit is the only U.S. city recognized as a UNESCO City of Design,” said Don Tuski, president of College for Creative Studies.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO