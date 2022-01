As an incessant windstorm ripped across the state on Dec. 15, wind gusts of up to 100 mph also fanned wildfires that devastated counties to our west. The largest of those was a fire that burned across parts of northern Ellis and Russell counties. According to information from the Kansas Forest Service, more than 121,000 acres were burned, as were houses, outbuildings, vehicles, and livestock.

PARADISE, KS ・ 13 HOURS AGO