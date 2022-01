Full disclosure: I'm not huge on the concept of sport-utility coupes. One of the primary draws of a sport-utility vehicle has always been, well, they can carry a whole lot of stuff. Squared-off shapes are pretty damn efficient for maximizing volume, while the swoopy fastback tails that look good on low-riding cars usually look odd on taller-riding vehicles, throwing their proportions out of whack. (Of course, the apparent popularity of SUCs, as I call them, has proven that I'm in the minority to considering such looks a dealbreaker.)

