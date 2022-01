Grocery stores emerged from the pandemic as in-demand assets, and an international investor is betting big on that trend locally. Germany-based Deka Immobilien has shelled out nearly $54.3M to acquire the Whole Foods Santa Monica, JLL announced Thursday. The Whole Foods is the only tenant of the roughly 29K SF building at 2121 Cloverfield Blvd. It has a triple net, long-term lease at the property, where it has been a tenant since 2017.

SANTA MONICA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO