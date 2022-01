Sleep and rest well wherever you go using the Vesta Loop spiral travel pillow. With an innovative design, it wraps around your neck for 360-degree comfort. The revolutionary wrapping design provides an ergonomic shape for super snug support at all angles. Plus, the cylindrical shape makes it fit the contours of your body just right. Moreover, its versatile design makes it great for use anywhere, and it looks great, too. Made of premium materials, this travel gadget makes living life on the go so much more comfortable. Because, no matter your age and experience, traveling is exhausting. Overall, it supports your chin while you sit up straight, and it holds the weight of your head so you can fully relax. Tighten the arms until you get just the right level of comfort, and adjust the arms’ positions until you get the right height in the right spot.

