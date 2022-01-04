ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

Joaquin Buckley vs. Abdul Razak Alhassan scrapped from UFC on ESPN 32

By Farah Hannoun, Nolan King
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40JgoT_0dcXNfQB00

The UFC’s first card of 2022 has taken a hit.

Joaquin Buckley (13-4 MMA, 3-2 UFC) vs. Abdul Razak Alhassan (11-4 MMA, 5-4 UFC) is off UFC on ESPN 32 on Jan. 15 after Alhassan withdrew for undisclosed reasons. There is a tentative plan to reschedule the bout, but a new date has not yet been finalized.

Two people with knowledge of the situation recently informed MMA Junkie of the cancellation but asked to remain anonymous as the promotion has yet to make an official announcement.

Buckley, owner of one of the greatest knockouts in UFC history, was able to bounce back from his knockout loss to Alessio Di Chirico with another “Performance of the Night” finish when he came from behind to starch Antonio Arroyo in the third round at UFC Fight Night 192 in September.

In his past outing in August, Alhassan snapped a three-fight losing skid with a blistering 17-second head kick knockout of Di Chirico at UFC on ESPN 30. All five of Alhassan’s octagon wins have come by first-round stoppage.

With the change, the UFC on ESPN 32 lineup now includes:

MAIN CARD (ESPN, ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET)

  • Calvin Kattar vs. Giga Chikadze
  • Michel Pereira vs. Muslim Salikhov
  • Katlyn Chookagian vs. Jennifer Maia
  • Rogerio Bontorin vs. Brandon Royval
  • Jake Collier vs. Chase Sherman
  • Gabriel Benitez vs. TJ Brown

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 4 p.m. ET)

  • Bill Algeo vs. Joanderson Brito
  • Ramiz Brahimaj vs. Court McGee
  • Viacheslav Borshchev vs. Dakota Bush
  • Saidyokub Kakhramonov vs. Brian Kelleher
  • Vanessa Demopoulos vs. Silvana Gomez Juarez
  • Joseph Holmes vs. Jamie Pickett

Comments / 0

Related
MMA Fighting

Morning Report: Joe Rogan laments Amanda Nunes’ performance at UFC 269: ‘It’s inexcusable to be that tired in the second round’

This past weekend, Julianna Peña authored one of the biggest upsets in UFC history when she submitted Amanda Nunes at UFC 269 to become the new women’s bantamweight champion. As with any major upset, the conversation quickly turned to whether Nunes, who was a -1000 favorite heading into the fight, had taken the challenger lightly, and UFC commentator Joe Rogan seems to think that was part of it.
JAKE PAUL
Las Vegas Herald

MMA icon battered five separate victims in Vegas hotel brawl

Former multiple-time UFC title challenger Chael Sonnen has been served with five battery citations stemming from a recent incident in which he allegedly beat up five separate people during a furious row in a Las Vegas hotel. Retired fighter Sonnen, 44, who has become one of mixed martial arts' more...
LAS VEGAS, NV
FanSided

Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley 2 preview and prediction

Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley fight for the second time. Will the rematch be different than their first meeting? FanSided has an answer. Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley meet in an unexpected boxing rematch on Saturday, Dec. 18. It’s an event that came together quickly but should provide some intrigue.
JAKE PAUL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alessio Di Chirico
Person
Calvin Kattar
Person
Abdul Razak Alhassan
Person
Antonio Arroyo
ClutchPoints

Ciryl Gane gets brutally honest on fighting Francis Ngannou at UFC 270

Ciryl Gane and Francis Ngannou have a strange relationship heading into their fight at UFC 270. Gane’s coach has problems with Ngannou, and the Cameroonian champion is not fond of his former coach either. Recently, Francis Ngannou spoke out about the sparring footage between him and UFC interim champion,...
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#Combat#Mma#Muslim
dexerto.com

Floyd Mayweather confirms 2022 boxing return with potential YouTuber clash

Floyd Mayweather is stepping back into a boxing ring once again in 2022 as the combat sports icon has teased a new exhibition bout with yet another YouTube star. Since Mayweather’s retirement in 2017, a number of unique showcases have followed over the years. His latest in 2021 saw him standing across the ring from social media celebrity Logan Paul.
TV & VIDEOS
PWMania

Homicide Issues Warning To Jon Moxley

Veteran pro wrestler Homicide has issued a warning to GCW World Champion Jon Moxley. Homicide won a Do Or Die Rumble at GCW’s Die 4 This event over the weekend, and is now the new #1 contender to Moxley and the GCW World Title. Homicide vs. Moxley is set to take place at The Wrld On GCW from the sold out Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City on Sunday, January 23.
WWE
The Independent

Conor McGregor no longer only star as MMA continues journey to mainstream

Mixed martial arts is crossing into the mainstream. 2021 might have been the most significant year for the sport so far on its journey towards acceptance by the masses, with its flagship promotion the UFC putting together match-ups of great intrigue and competitiveness more often than ever while welcoming back full crowds.Conor McGregor fought more than once within a calendar year for the first time since 2016, helping to ensure at least two seismic events for UFC president Dana White and his team, while Israel Adesanya and Jorge Masvidal – the next biggest stars in the company – also...
UFC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Amanda Serrano offers to fight in UFC if Dana White agrees to Jake Paul’s contract demands

Amanda Serrano has said she will follow Jake Paul into the UFC, if the mixed martial arts promotion’s president Dana White agrees to Paul’s contract demands.YouTube star Paul has gone 5-0 as a professional boxer, with three of his wins coming against former UFC stars Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley. Paul, 24, knocked out Askren in April before twice beating Woodley – outpointing the ex-welterweight champion in August, then knocking him out in December.Paul has since urged White to release Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal from their contracts so they can box him, but the American followed up that...
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Chael Sonnen explains why Conor McGregor is “very problematic” for current UFC champion Charles Oliveira

Chael Sonnen believes Conor McGregor is “very problematic” for Charles Oliveira and shared his thoughts on a McGregor-Oliveira matchup:. “If there’s anybody that Conor is likely to beat to become the world champion, it is the sitting champion right now,” Sonnen said on his YouTube channel (h/t MMAJunkie). “Charles Oliveira, Conor McGregor is a fascinating matchup. It is very problematic for Oliveira. Conor McGregor is as good of a striker as this sport has ever seen. Oliveira is a very dynamic striker who showed some real wrestling prowess in a couple of contests but in other contests didn’t.”
UFC
stillrealtous.com

Brock Lesnar Reportedly Refused To Work Match With Former WWE Champion

Brock Lesnar has had a big week as The Beast Incarnate returned to the ring on Saturday night at the Day 1 pay-per-view, and he ended up pinning Big E in the main event to win the WWE Championship. The Beast is certainly no stranger to championship gold, and on...
WWE
ClutchPoints

Cody Garbrandt gets brutally honest on fighting Sean O’Malley

Cody Garbrandt has been gunning for a fight with Sean O’Malley after the two went back-and-forth at the UFC 269 pre-event press conference. O’Malley planted the seeds for a future matchup. Cody Garbrandt appears to really want the fight and has called out Sean O’Malley many times. He...
UFC
The Independent

Francis Ngannou tipped to knock out Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua if boxing switch comes to fruition

Mixed martial arts star Francis Ngannou has been tipped to knock out fellow heavyweights Tyson Fury, Deontay Wilder and Anthony Joshua as he debates a switch to boxing.The UFC champion has had tension with the promotion, which could see him return to his boxing roots. Ngannou will defend his belt against interim title holder Cyril Gane in January, but his future beyond that is unclear.Podcaster and former UFC heavyweight Brendan Schaub believes Ngannou could sign with another MMA promotion, or fight boxers like Joshua, Fury and Wilder.“You could go test the free agency and sign a deal with Bellator...
COMBAT SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

60K+
Followers
110K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy