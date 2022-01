Would you like to take that passion and love and turn it into an exciting career?. Meeting and event planners work with a range of different types of businesses, organizations and individuals to create just the right event for all occasions. Having the framework and tools to plan that "right event" is crucial for the event, the guests, the client, and you, as the Event Planner. Our Corporate College classes bring that mixture of education and experience needed to assist in making you and your events a success through our education and Event Professional instructors, who have experience both personally and professionally. What better way to turn your passion and love into a career than with an industry role model and mentor teaching you the trade secrets!

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 7 HOURS AGO