A Stover woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Friday afternoon in Pettis County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a northbound 2016 Chevy Tahoe, driven by 45-year-old Angela J. Kenig of Stover, was on Route M, south of Ringen School Road around 3 p.m., when she experienced a medical episode and traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck a fence. The vehicle then continued down the fence line, striking two tree stumps and becoming airborne. The vehicle then struck a tree and came to rest.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO