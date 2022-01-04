ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

Paulo Costa's manager says former UFC title challenger will return to middleweight

By Matthew Wells, Follow @mrmwells
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10fzZb_0dcXNGY800

Paulo Costa is not done fighting at middleweight.

According to the former title challenger’s manager, Wallid Ismail, the Brazilian fighter is not making a permanent change in weight class, despite fighting at 205 pounds in his last outing.

At UFC Fight Night 196, Costa faced fellow former title challenger Marvin Vettori in what was originally scheduled to be a main event clash in the middleweight division. However, just days before the fight, Costa requested multiple changes in weight class, eventually resulting in the fight taking place at light heavyweight.

“They knew that ‘Borrachinha’ was injured, and that’s why he had problems with his weight,” Ismail recently told Sherdog. “There is no doubt his next fight will take place in the middleweight division.”

Costa, himself, spoke about an injury to his bicep that occurred during training camp for Vettori, which he claimed led to his inability to properly cut weight for the fight.

“I had some problems to not come in here with my usual weight,” Costa said during the UFC Fight Night 196 post-fight news conference. “I came at a little bit higher weight because I needed to stop some weeks of training.”

Ismail said his client is awaiting a call from the UFC to determine when his next fight will take place as he does not currently have a fight on the horizon.

“We will fight whoever the UFC decides. I keep believing that ‘Borrachinha’ will be the champion,” Ismail said. “He just has to train right. His biggest problem is that he trains too much. If he trains correctly, I have no doubt no one in that division can beat him.”

Costa, who is currently No. 7 in the latest USA TODAY Sports/MMA Junkie middleweight rankings, is on a two-fight skid after losses to the middleweight champion Israel Adesanya and Vettori. Prior to his defeats, Costa was undefeated with five straight wins that included four finishes.

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Paulo Costa’s manager reveals what weight class is next

Paulo Costa had some big problems making weight in his last UFC fight. The bout ended up taking place at light heavyweight instead of the normal middleweight. The UFC then went on to say that Paulo Costa was done with middleweight and would have to fight at light heavyweight going forward. It appears like Costa and his manager have other plans.
UFC
Las Vegas Herald

MMA icon battered five separate victims in Vegas hotel brawl

Former multiple-time UFC title challenger Chael Sonnen has been served with five battery citations stemming from a recent incident in which he allegedly beat up five separate people during a furious row in a Las Vegas hotel. Retired fighter Sonnen, 44, who has become one of mixed martial arts' more...
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Israel Adesanya
Person
Marvin Vettori
Person
Wallid Ismail
stillrealtous.com

Brock Lesnar Reportedly Refused To Work Match With Former WWE Champion

Brock Lesnar has had a big week as The Beast Incarnate returned to the ring on Saturday night at the Day 1 pay-per-view, and he ended up pinning Big E in the main event to win the WWE Championship. The Beast is certainly no stranger to championship gold, and on...
WWE
dexerto.com

Island Boys make new song for Jake Paul’s rematch with Tyron Woodley

Internet sensations the Island Boys have put a new spin on their viral song of the same name just for Jake Paul’s upcoming rematch with UFC champ Tyron Woodley. The Island Boys are kind of taking over the internet right now. The rap duo, who are identical twins (minus...
MUSIC
MiddleEasy

Michael Chiesa Injured In Attempt To Enter Octagon At UFC 269, Stopped By Police

‘The thrill & the agony’ could not describe Michael Chiesa’s night in Las Vegas any better. The UFC Welterweight would have all of the emotions on Saturday night at UFC 269. Chiesa attended the star-studded event, sitting next to big names like Miesha Tate and Aljamain Sterling. He would have some of the best seats in the house, but not even these front-row tickets wouldn’t be enough for Chiesa, come the co-main event.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ufc Middleweight Champion#Middleweight#Combat#Brazilian
MMA Fighting

WEC free fight video: Jose Aldo mangles Uriah Faber’s leg with kicks

For the now-defunct WEC’s first and only pay-per-view, reigning featherweight champion Jose Aldo and ex-champ Urijah Faber took center stage. Apart from the belts on display and one mention of the WEC, then the sister promotion of the UFC, the brand was removed to avoid reported contractual conflicts for parent company Zuffa. But the event didn’t need much explaining for the action it brought on the night of April 24, 2010, at the ARCO Arena (now called Sleep Train Arena) in Sacramento, Calif.
UFC
mmanews.com

Chael Sonnen Detained For Battery In Las Vegas, Jon Jones Reacts

Former UFC title challenger Chael Sonnen was detained for battery after an alleged hotel brawl in Las Vegas. TMZ Sports was among the first to report the news. Sonnen was given five misdemeanor battery charges after allegedly getting into a physical altercation with a couple at the Four Seasons hotel.
LAS VEGAS, NV
MMA Fighting

Morning Report: Joe Rogan laments Amanda Nunes’ performance at UFC 269: ‘It’s inexcusable to be that tired in the second round’

This past weekend, Julianna Peña authored one of the biggest upsets in UFC history when she submitted Amanda Nunes at UFC 269 to become the new women’s bantamweight champion. As with any major upset, the conversation quickly turned to whether Nunes, who was a -1000 favorite heading into the fight, had taken the challenger lightly, and UFC commentator Joe Rogan seems to think that was part of it.
JAKE PAUL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Conor McGregor no longer only star as MMA continues journey to mainstream

Mixed martial arts is crossing into the mainstream. 2021 might have been the most significant year for the sport so far on its journey towards acceptance by the masses, with its flagship promotion the UFC putting together match-ups of great intrigue and competitiveness more often than ever while welcoming back full crowds.Conor McGregor fought more than once within a calendar year for the first time since 2016, helping to ensure at least two seismic events for UFC president Dana White and his team, while Israel Adesanya and Jorge Masvidal – the next biggest stars in the company – also...
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Chael Sonnen explains why Conor McGregor is “very problematic” for current UFC champion Charles Oliveira

Chael Sonnen believes Conor McGregor is “very problematic” for Charles Oliveira and shared his thoughts on a McGregor-Oliveira matchup:. “If there’s anybody that Conor is likely to beat to become the world champion, it is the sitting champion right now,” Sonnen said on his YouTube channel (h/t MMAJunkie). “Charles Oliveira, Conor McGregor is a fascinating matchup. It is very problematic for Oliveira. Conor McGregor is as good of a striker as this sport has ever seen. Oliveira is a very dynamic striker who showed some real wrestling prowess in a couple of contests but in other contests didn’t.”
UFC
The Independent

Canelo Alvarez ‘has heavyweight power’ to trouble Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury

Canelo Alvarez has “heavyweight power” to be able to trouble Anthony Joshua or Tyson Fury in the heavyweight division according to stablemate Frank Sanchez.The unbeaten Cuban dispatched Christian Hammer in Florida on New Year’s Day.And Sanchez has shared the ring with Canelo in sparring under the watchful eye of Eddy Reynoso.And after a surprise move by the Mexican superstar to step up to cruiserweight, with a WBC world title fight against Ilunga Makabu later this year, Sanchez has detailed how the undisputed super-middleweight champion could make waves in the sport’s premier division.“Look, I’ve sparred with Canelo,” Sanchez told DAZN....
COMBAT SPORTS
MMAmania.com

Jake Paul’s ‘private’ drug test results leaked by overseas outlet

Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley were both drug tested by Florida Athletic Commission for their cruiserweight rematch last month in Tampa, a bout “The Problem Child” finished by way of sixth-round knockout. Watch the devastating finish here. “Both fighters submitted to a urinalysis prior to the bout,” the...
TAMPA, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

60K+
Followers
110K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy