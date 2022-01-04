Westmoreland County Prison inmate accused of threatening guard with razor

A 65-year-old Westmoreland County Prison inmate was arraigned Monday on charges of threatening a female guard with a razor blade, according to court documents.

County detectives charged Dale E. Baum of Derry Township with two counts of aggravated assault in connection with the alleged Dec. 6 incident.

Baum, who was in the Hempfield lockup in connection with an assault and resisting arrest charge filed by state police in April, was asked by the guard to return a razor used for shaving when the alleged threat occurred, Det. James Williams reported in court documents.

The guard said “Baum came out of his cell, raised his fist at the officer and then started waving the razor in the officer’s face,” Williams wrote, adding that the guard said Baum then ran back into his cell, yelled an obscenity and threw the razor at the guard.

Williams said the the guard told him she feared for her safety.

Baum remains in the county jail on $50,000 bond on the new complaint. A preliminary hearing is scheduled Jan. 18.