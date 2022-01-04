ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

Former UFC contender Alan Belcher booked for 'BKFC Fight Night: Jackson'

By Nolan King
 2 days ago
Former UFC middleweight contender Alan Belcher is taking off the gloves once again.

Following back-to-back wins in traditional boxing contests, Belcher will step back into the world of bare-knuckle boxing Jan. 29, when he fights Bobo O'Bannon at “BKFC Fight Night: Jackson.”

The event streams on Bare Knuckle TV and FITE TV from Jackson Convention Center in Jackson, Miss. The Belcher vs. O’Bannon bout will serve as the co-main event.

Belcher, 37, rejoins BKFC after a successful stint in traditional boxing. At Summit FC 39 in November, Belcher defeated Ryan Shough via second-round TKO. On Dec. 11, Belcher won again by knockout, this time against Matthew Strickland.

“BKFC Fight Night: Jackson” will mark Belcher’s second fight under the promotion’s banner. In August, Belcher defeated legendary combat sports journeyman Tony Lopez via unanimous decision. The bout was Belcher’s first professional competition since his final UFC fight in April 2013.

His opponent, O’Bannon, has become a staple of BKFC events. In four BKFC bouts, O’Bannon has gone 3-1 with wins over UFC alum Mike Kyle, as well as Zachary Calmus and Lewis Rumsey. As he enters the Jan. 29 event, O’Bannon rides a two-fight winning streak.

With the addition, the “BKFC Fight Night: Jackson” lineup includes:

  • Elvin Brito vs. Kaleb Harris
  • Alan Belcher vs. Bobo O’Bannon
  • Jocelyn Jones-Lybarger vs. Martyna Krol
  • Quentin Henry vs. Chris Sarro
  • Scott O’Shaughnessy vs. Jared Warren
  • David Diaz vs. Albert Inclan
  • Brandon Johnson vs. Ryan Jones
  • Jeremiah Riggs vs. Eric Thompson
  • Audra Cummings vs. Crystal Pittman

