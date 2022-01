Light up your office, gaming setup, or bedroom with the Yeelight x Razer LED Smart Lamp D2. Offering two distinct lighting modes, it’s great for any needs. In fact, you can use it as a soft white light that you can adjust for brightness or warm or cool color temperature. Or you can connect via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth, integrate it with your Razer Chroma RGB ecosystem, and use its intelligent control to access 16 million colors. It’ll make your home that much brighter. Moreover, you can remotely control its settings through the connected app. Or you can choose to link it with other gadgets like Alexa, Google Assistant, Siri, and more. Finally, it dynamically reacts with music and more than 150 integrated games to completely immerse you.

ELECTRONICS ・ 13 DAYS AGO