The word that best describes this story is - Courage. There is a Minnesota high school sophomore that truly exemplifies courage, his name is Brennen Fetting, This is a young athlete that less than four months ago underwent open-heart surgery. That is pretty major for anybody at any age, let alone a 16-year-old who has shown no fear whatsoever. According to inforum.com "Ada-Borup-West sophomore, Brennen Fetting underwent open-heart surgery on Sept. 30. Less than two months later, he was in the gym for the first day of basketball practice" Something like that would definitely lay me out for quite a while, but not Brennen.

