Never mind how virulent the coronavirus is. The key point is that it is now endemic. Perhaps it will become milder over time, perhaps it won’t. Obviously, we must hope that it does, that it follows the same trajectory as other viruses, becoming less lethal but more transmissible until it joins that sprawling family of rhinoviruses, adenoviruses, and, indeed, coronaviruses that we collectively call “colds.”

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 4 DAYS AGO