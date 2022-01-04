ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Razer announces new Blade 14, Blade 15, and Blade 17 laptops at CES 2022

Android Authority
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew AMD Ryzen 6000 and 12th-Gen Intel chips, DDR5 RAM, and Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti to top it off. Razer is refreshing all three of its Blade laptops — Blade 14, Blade 15, and Blade 17. Upgrades include Intel’s brand new 12th-generation chips as well as AMD’s new...

www.androidauthority.com

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

This powerful laptop is ON SALE for $189 at Walmart today

Laptops come in all shapes and sizes, across different budget ranges. However, you don’t have to empty your savings account if you need a machine that will be able to keep up with your daily tasks, as retailers are offering a wide variety of laptop deals. An offer that you might want to avail of is Walmart’s $40 discount for the 14.1-inch Gateway Ultra Slim Notebook, which brings the laptop’s price down to a very affordable $189 from its original price of $229. If you need it before Christmas to give it as a gift to a loved one or even to yourself, you only have until December 20 to finalize the purchase.
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

CES 2022: smartglasses and smart body scanner among first gadgets announced

Smartglasses that give users a personal video display and smart scales that can measure body composition and even nerve activity are among the first gadgets unveiled ahead of the CES tech show.TCL announced a new version of its “wearable display glasses”, called the NxtWear Air, which has built-in micro screens that give the wearer the effect of viewing a 140in screen from around 13ft away.Health tech firm Withings unveiled the Body Scan, a smart scales-like health station that includes an array of sensors to monitor body composition as well as cardiovascular measurements and nerve activity.The device can link directly with...
ELECTRONICS
SPY

3 Reasons How Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED UX9702 is Changing Computing

Foldables are increasingly becoming a normal part of the tech community. Just look at the handful of foldable smartphones around, so don’t expect this trend to fizzle out anytime soon. Asus, in particular, is making an impression on everyone with its Zenbook 17 Fold OLED UX9702 during CES 2022 — a foldable hybrid laptop that features a generous 17.3-inch 2,560 x 1,920 display when unfolded. It’s the world’s first foldable 17-inch OLED laptop and has intriguing uses, since it’s accompanied by a Bluetooth keyboard that can effectively give you that desktop experience anywhere you take it. Although, you can keep the...
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blade#Laptop#Best Laptops#Ces 2022#Intel#Mux#Qhd#Tb#Wi Fi 6e#Hdmi
Gadget Flow

Razer Blade Gaming Laptops 2022 come with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series Laptop GPUs

The new Razer Blade Gaming Laptops for 2022 include the Razor Blade 14, 15, and 17 models. These gaming laptops are equipped with the NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 30 Series Laptop GPUs, up to an RTX 3080 Ti, and Windows 11. Additionally, the DDR5 memory provides blazing clock speeds up to 4800MHz. In fact, the gorgeous displays, available NVIDIA Studio drivers, and up to 14-Core CPUs, make these laptops a perfect must-have for working or gaming on the go. Featuring 16GB of the fastest GDDR6 memory ever shipped in a laptop, the RTX 3080 Ti delivers higher performance than the desktop TITAN RTX. The new GeForce RTX 3070 Ti is up to 70% faster than RTX 2070 SUPER laptops and can deliver 100 frames per second at 1440p resolution. In addition to this, every Razer Blade has CNC-milled aluminum chassis and high-quality custom components. Overall, the revised design, thinner profile, and enhanced ventilation, make these laptops a stunning choice for your gaming needs.
TECHNOLOGY
Digital Trends

Razer Blade receives better webcam, 4K 144Hz screens, and bigger batteries

The Razer Blade is constantly receiving iterative updates, and this year at CES 2022, it’s getting a few more. The 15-inch and 17-inch models are being loaded up with the latest Intel CPUs, while the Razer Blade 14 will get the latest Ryzen upgrade. All three models will get the latest bump by Nvidia, too, of course.
ELECTRONICS
Phone Arena

Galaxy S22 Ultra looks absolutely breathtaking in new render

We have already seen quite a few Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra renders, as well as images and videos of dummy units, and also real-life shots, but if there is one picture that has the power to convince you to get the S/Note series hybrid, it's the one that has been shared by noted leaker Evan Blass today.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Nvidia
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
CES
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Laptops
NewsBreak
AMD
Android Authority

From new laptop chips to a Zen 4 future, here's what AMD revealed at CES

We also got a brief look at the Zen 4 desktop chip, coming in the second half of the year. AMD announced the Ryzen 5000 series of laptop processors at CES 2021 almost exactly a year ago, and so it’s no surprise to see that the company has used CES 2022 to announce the Ryzen 6000 series and more products.
COMPUTERS
SPY

Practical or Not? New Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Laptop Packs Secondary 8-inch Touchscreen

Laptop designs haven’t changed all that much, but we’ve been seeing some crazy stuff the last couple of years. Take the Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 3, which the company just announced for CES 2022. Instead of rocking an E Ink display like its predecessor, Lenovo has fashioned a secondary 8-inch display right next to its keyboard. Not surprisingly, it begs the question of whether or not it’s actually practical. At first glance, the ThinkBook Plus Gen 3 will command attention to its 17.3-inch 3,072 x 1,330 touch display — partly because it goes with an unconventional 21:10 ultra wide aspect ratio,...
TECHNOLOGY
xda-developers

Razer refreshes the Blade lineup for 2022 with new CPUs and GPUs

It’s CES time, and with it Razer is announcing the new 2022 versions of all its major Blade laptops – the Blade 14, 15, and 17. These new models come with refreshed internals across the board, including new processors from AMD (for the Blade 14) and Intel (for the Blade 15 and 17). There are also new GPU options from NVIDIA plus some other improvements, but the overall design and features are mostly unchanged.
COMPUTERS
T3.com

Should I buy the Razer Blade 15?

The Razer Blade 15 is likely to come up pretty quickly in any discussion about the best 15-inch laptop you can buy or indeed the best gaming laptop on the market – it's good enough to impress in multiple categories, and that includes the best laptop overall. To help...
ELECTRONICS
Android Authority

Samsung plans to stalk Apple with so-called Tiger strategy

The strategy was reportedly revealed in Las Vegas as part of an internal meeting. Samsung will reportedly implement a so-called Tiger strategy to beat Apple in North America. The strategy calls for Samsung to improve flagship market share, narrow the gap to Apple, and more. 2022 is the year of...
BUSINESS
Variety

Samsung’s 1.8-Pound Freestyle Portable Projector Was the Buzziest Product of CES 2022

Amid the COVID-truncated CES 2022 show this year, with multiple companies canceling their plans to attend the Las Vegas confab, one newly introduced entertainment-tech product stood out: Samsung’s ultra-portable, versatile Freestyle HD projector — priced at an affordable $900. In recent years, CES has often served as a platform for high-concept, futuristic tech which may or may not make it to market. This year’s candidate on that front: BMW’s iX Flow luxury car prototype, which is covered in e-ink to let you change its colors and design with the press of a button. There’s also been the usual upgrade cycle for...
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy