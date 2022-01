The state Department of Health on Tuesday reported four days worth of COVID-19 information because of the New Year’s holiday. The state reported more than three-thousand new positive COVID-19 cases, and the number of active cases in the state increased to more than ten-thousand-700 as of Tuesday. Four COVID-19 deaths were also included in Tuesday’s report, putting the overall total number of virus-related deaths at just less than 25-hundred since the start of the pandemic.

