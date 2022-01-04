ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Betty White's Friend Reveals the Last Thing She Said Before Her Death

By Tionah Lee‍
ETOnline.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVicki Lawrence, Betty White’s longtime friend and Mama’s Family co-star, is opening up about the actress' final moments. White died on Dec. 31, just weeks before her 100th birthday. Lawrence, who first met White on The Carol Burnett Show, told The Hollywood Reporter what is believed to...

www.etonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
Lawrence Post

Betty White spent her final years in a house she was forced to live in because her Carmel house was too inaccessible

Last week, Betty White passed away. The legendary actress was 99, just weeks short of her 100th birthday. The loss of Betty White has left millions of fans grieving and The Golden Girls actress will forever have a special place in our hearts. The last few years were quite challenging for White. And even though she seemed to be the happiest person in the world – she was forced against her will to do something that she didn’t want.
CELEBRITIES
Parade

Where will Betty White be buried?

While it has not been announced where Betty White will be buried, she could be returned to her dear husband Allen Ludden’s side and be buried at Graceland Cemetery in Mineral Point, Wisconsin. The cemetery is about 50 miles southwest of Madison. The pair, who met on Password, the show that Ludden hosted, were married from 1963 until his 1981 death from stomach cancer. Ludden was just 64 when he died five days shy of the couple’s 18th wedding anniversary. White, who had been married twice before Ludden, never married again. “When you’ve had the best, who needs the rest,” White told Couric. “He was special.”
MINERAL POINT, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vicki Lawrence
Person
Allen Ludden
Person
Robert Redford
Person
Betty White
Person
Carol Burnett
Outsider.com

What Was Betty White’s Net Worth at the Time of Her Death?

While fans continue to mourn the loss of Betty White, here is the 99-year-old Hollywood icon’s reported net worth at the time of her death on New Year’s Eve 2021. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Betty White’s net worth at the time of her death was $75 million. The website reports that White’s acting career spanned nearly eight decades. She was claimed to be the longest-standing television entertainer of all time.
CELEBRITIES
Mashed

Betty White Says This Food Rule Got Her To Her 100th Birthday

Betty White is a national treasure, and her life is the kind of roadmap we should all be so lucky to emulate. As People notes, the actor and comedian will celebrate her 100th birthday in January 2022, and is still proving she's the master of comedic timing. "Betty pivots like I have never seen, making it look seamless," Sandra Bullock tells the magazine. "The rest of us just remain silent and pray we're not cut out of the scene." This legendary star is pretty much unanimously admired by her peers and anyone who has followed White's Hollywood tale.
CELEBRITIES
959theriver.com

Wondering What Betty White Was Worth When She Died?

I mean, even the most evil person on Earth didn’t want BETTY WHITE to die. But at the same time, I’ll bet she had a lot of animal charities in her will, and they’re gonna make some bank. The website Celebrity Net Worth claims Betty was worth...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mama S Family#Password#Thr#Apa Agency
romper.com

Betty White’s Three Stepchildren Have Made Her Feel “Blessed”

Betty White has been working in the entertainment business ever since 1930, when she was a plucky little 8-year-old playing an orphan on the radio show Empire Builders. Since then, she has managed to reinvent herself time after time at different stages of her career. From being a popular guest star on game shows in the ‘50s to becoming a household name on television series in the ‘70s and ‘80s to bona fide screen legend, what hasn’t Betty White done? She even became a stepmom to three children when she married her third husband in 1963.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
DoYouRemember?

We’re Not Surprised: ‘Betty White Was So Nice That She Didn’t Even Need A Bathroom!’ (Exclusive)

With the announcement that Betty White has died at the age of 99, there are going to be a lot of memories shared regarding the television icon. One of them comes from author Jim Colucci, who wrote a book about a favorite TV show — in this case, The Golden Girls — and was aware that by sitting down with one of the stars of said show, you just never knew what to expect. Would they reflect their on-screen personalities? Maybe they’d embrace the cliché and actually be a jerk in real life. Or, as Jim discovered when it came to Betty, she lived up to everything you’ve heard.
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

Hilarious clip of Betty White roasting Sandra Bullock goes viral

A hilarious clip of Betty White and Sandra Bullock is being shared on social media as fans continue to share their favorite on-screen moments following White's death at age 99 on Dec. 31, 2021. White received the Screen Actors Guild’s Life Achievement Award back in 2010. Bullock — who co-starred...
CELEBRITIES
People

Why Betty White Never Had Kids of Her Own, But Relished Her Role as Stepmom: 'It Turned Out Great'

Though Betty White never had any of her own biological children, the iconic actress loved the role that she played as a stepmother to three stepchildren. Back in the early 1960s, White — who died on Friday at age 99, PEOPLE confirmed — was a guest on the televised game show Password, where she met and fell in love with the series' host, Allen Ludden, according to Romper.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Betty White’s Husbands: Facts About The Men She Married & Loved In Life

The news of Betty White’s passing at the age of 99 has fans wanting to know all about the men she loved in her legendary life. Learn about her three husbands here!. In heartbreaking news, Betty White died at the age of 99 on December 31. The legendary actress, beloved for her comedic chops and animal-rights activism, passed away at her home due to natural causes. The Illinois native, who was only three weeks away from being a centenarian on January 17, had the longest television career of any female entertainer. Although she had an incredible film and TV resume, including parts in The Proposal and Boston Legal, she is best known for her roles as Sue Ann Nivens on The Mary Tyler Moore Show and as Rose Nylund in The Golden Girls. Betty was also recognized for her esteemed career, taking home eight Emmy Awards, a Grammy Award, three American Comedy Awards and three Screen Actors Guild Awards.
THEATER & DANCE
ETOnline.com

Robert Redford Remembers Betty White: 'I Had a Crush on Her Too'

Betty White died at the age of 99 on Friday, New Year's Eve, just weeks before celebrating her 100th birthday on Jan. 17. Her former co-stars and Hollywood A-listers, including The Proposal's Sandra Bullock and Ryan Reynolds, Carol Burnett and Kathy Griffin, remembered the Emmy-winning star of The Golden Girls and The Mary Tyler Moore Show as someone who "defied expectation."
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy