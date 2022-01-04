Art on display, New Years bonfires scheduled for this weekend

WEYMOUTH — Winter coats will be accepted as donations for Coats for Kids & Families at Aspire Dental Health's office through Jan. 6 at 851 Main St., Weymouth. Coats will also be collected at all Anton's Cleaners, Jordan's Furniture and Enterprise Bank locations through Jan. 6. For more information, call 978-851-3721 x15.

Art exhibit at Crane library runs through end of month

QUINCY — View this month's Art on Display exhibit — "The Intersection of Art and Science" — through Monday, Jan. 31 on the first floor of the Thomas Crane Public Library, 40 Washington St. The exhibit features a collection of digital images printed on Japanese washi paper. For more information, visit thomascranelibrary.org .

Alaska presentation Jan. 6 in Quincy

QUINCY — Naturalist and photographer Joy Marzolf will present a program about the Alaskan frontier at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 6 at the Thomas Crane Public Library, 40 Washington St., Quincy. Capacity will be limited and masks are recommended. For more information, visit thomascranelibrary.org .

Winterfire at Milton arboretum Saturday

MILTON — Visit the Mary May Binney Wakefield Arboretum for its annual Winterfire event at 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 8 at the arboretum, 1465 Brush Hill Road, Milton. Admission is free for the bonfire event, though donations are accepted. Hot chocolate will be available. For more information, call 617-333-0924.

Bonfire Sunday in Hingham

HINGHAM — The Trustees of Reservations will hold a New Year's bonfire from 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 9 at Weir River Farm, 140 Turkey Hill Lane, Hingham. Food trucks will be available at the outdoor event and live Christmas trees can be donated to be used for the bonfire. For tickets and more information, visit thetrustees.org/event/70334 .

Learn to cook Indian food via Zoom demo

QUINCY — Learn how to cook authentic Indian food with Sandhya Jain at 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 10. The presentation will be held on Zoom, via the Thomas Crane Library. For more information, visit thomascranelibrary.org.

'Mindfulness reset' session online

QUINCY — Debbi Lyn Toomey, coordinator of the Tufts Medical Center's Injury Prevention Program, will lead a "mindset reset" presentation to empower aging adults at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 11 on Zoom. The event is put on by the Thomas Crane Public Library and Scherrie Keating from Diabetes Kare Consulting will be the session's guest. For more information, visit thomascranelibrary.org.

Chinese poetry talk in Quincy on Jan. 13

QUINCY — Stephen Haven, a writer and visiting Fulbright lecturer at Chinese universities, will give a talk on Chinese poetry from 1949 to the present day at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 13 at the Thomas Crane Public Library, 40 Washington St. Capacity will be limited and masks are recommended. For more information, visit thomascranelibrary.org.

Board games at Marshfield library Jan. 15

MARSHFIELD — The Ventress Memorial Library will host board game meetup from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15 at the library, 15 Library Plaza. Open to high school students and adults of all ages. Registration is not required. For more information, visit ventresslibrary.org.

Dog tags available in Norwell

NORWELL — Dog tags for calendar year 2022 are now available at the Norwell Town Clerk's office. Proof of neutering or spaying and rabies immunization must be shown before licensewill be issued. For more information, call 781-659-8072.

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: Art on display, New Years bonfires scheduled for this weekend