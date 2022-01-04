New ‘Bachelor’ Clayton Echard Hints If He’s Found Love or Not: Watch

We're always promised the "most dramatic season ever," but does season 26 The Bachelor Clayton Echard find love? Ryan Seacrest and the team put the former football pro on the spot following the premiere of his season when he joined Seacrest on-air on Tuesday, January 4.

Echard joked he's been asked the same question in numerous forms and he's been well-trained by ABC not to spill the beans, but, yes, he's "happy."

So, does that mean engaged?!

We'll let you decide. Watch back the full interview with Seacrest and Clayton above. Catch The Bachelor on Mondays at 8pm on ABC.