Steelers banged up in win against Browns, others could work their way back

By Andrew Limberg
93.7 The Fan
 2 days ago

The Steelers kept their slight playoff hopes alive with a win on Monday night against the Cleveland Browns, but they did pay a price.

During his weekly press conference on Tuesday, head coach Mike Tomlin said that offensive tackle Dan Moore Jr. suffered an ankle injury, safety Terrell Edmunds with a groin issue and guard Trai Turner with a knee.

Center Kendrick Green, who missed Monday’s game with a calf injury along with players on the COVID list will have a chance to return to practice.

Inside linebacker Devin Bush has missed the past two games, being unable to come off the list. Fellow linebacker Joe Schobert and defensive end Chris Wormely were also unable to test negative before the game.

COVID also prevented offensive tackle Zach Banner, running back Anthony McFarland, Jr. and cornerback Arthur Maulet also remain on the list.

Punter Pressley Harvin also missed after the passing of this father.

Defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs added to the active roster and off the COVID-19 list, but won’t play due to his ankle injury.

Buggs hasn’t played since the Chargers game.  Linebacker Buddy Johnson with a foot injury and quarterback Dwayne Haskins were also inactive.

93.7 The Fan

Pittsburgh, PA
All sports news from Pittsburgh, including the Pirates, Steelers, Penguins and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/937thefan

