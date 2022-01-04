ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RMU President Chris Howard leaving university

By Kdka News Staff
 4 days ago

Robert Morris University is on the verge of searching for a new President.

President Chris Howard is departing the university after announcing Tuesday his new venture with Arizona State University. He will become its Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of the ASU early-February.

“To say that it has been both an honor and a privilege to serve as the eighth president of Robert Morris University these past six years would be a gross understatement. Barbara and I have thoroughly enjoyed our time working with the amazing faculty, staff, administration, Board of Trustees, and especially the students and their families,” said Howard.

RMU’s Board of Trustees appointed Mary Ann Rafoth as its interim President. Rafoth was serving as the school’s Provost and Senior Vice President for academic affairs.

Howard became President in 2016 after taking over for Gregory Dell’Omo.

He oversaw the completion of the UPMC Events Center and the expansion of the John Jay Center for the school of engineering, mathematics and science.

{ // query dom only after user click if (!vdContainer) { vdContainer = document.getElementById('videoDetailsContainer'); vdShow = document.getElementById('vdt_show'), vdHide = document.getElementById('vdt_hide'); } vdContainer.hidden = !(vdContainer.hidden); // show/hide elements if (vdContainer.hidden) { vdShow.hidden = false; vdHide.hidden = true; } else { if (!flagCaption) { flagCaption = true; fireCaptionAnalytics() } vdShow.hidden = true; vdHide.hidden = false; } }); function fireCaptionAnalytics () { let analytics = document.getElementById("pageAnalytics"); try { if (analytics) { analytics.fireEvent(`${ga_data.route.basePageType}|${section}|${subsection}|streamline|expandCaption`); } else { if (window.newrelic) window.newrelic.noticeError('page analytics tag not found'); } } catch (e) { if (window.newrelic) window.newrelic.noticeError(e); } } }()); ]]>
