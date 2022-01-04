ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, CO

15-year-old girl shot inside her Aurora home; suspects at large

By Hannah Metzger hannah.metzger@gazette.com
 4 days ago
The roof of a police patrol car at night, with the blue and red lights flashing. kali9

A 15-year-old girl was shot Monday evening while inside her home in Aurora, and two suspects were still at large Tuesday morning, according to the Aurora Police Department.

The shooting happened in the 14400 block of East Colorado Drive, in a neighborhood near Jewell Elementary School. Police announced the shooting at 8:44 p.m.

Police said the girl was inside her home when gunshots were fired in a parking lot nearby. The bullets went into the home and struck the girl.

The girl was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive, police said. It was unknown whether she was still hospitalized as of Tuesday morning.

Witnesses reported seeing two male suspects leaving the area immediately after the shooting, police said. The suspects were believed to be driving a large silver SUV.

Police said they were trying to determine whether the girl was accidentally shot or targeted by the shooters. No other homes were struck by gunfire.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can be anonymous and are eligible for a $2,000 reward.

Comments / 5

 

