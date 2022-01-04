ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Onslow County, NC

Onslow County records highest single day increase in COVID-19 cases

By Calvin Shomaker, The Daily News
The Daily News
 2 days ago
Data shows the COVID-19 pandemic is regaining steam.

On Monday, Onslow County recorded the highest one-day increase in COVID-19 cases with a total of 555 new cases reported by 4 p.m., Onslow County Health Director Kristin Hoover said, breaking the previous record of 501 on Sept. 16, 2021, the county announced in a news release.

From Dec. 26 to Jan. 1, three Onslow testing sites had a 32.7% positivity rate over a seven-day period, roughly double the county’s 14-day rolling rate of positive tests from Dec. 20 to Jan. 3, according to county figures. On Jan. 1, the state’s single-day positivity rate was 27.4%.

This week, the county also reported nearly 70% of Onslow residents have at least one vaccine dose with 56.3%, or 111,512, of residents fully vaccinated, compared to 59% at the state level.

As of Tuesday morning, 20 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 at Onslow Memorial Hospital, according to the hospital’s website. Of those hospitalized, one person was vaccinated, 19 were not vaccinated and 18 of the 20 patients were 40 or older.

Onslow County has had 281 COVID-19 deaths, according to the county’s press release, which also reported more than 1,400 active cases.

The Onslow Health Department offers assistance with vaccines and offers boosters by appointment. The Onslow County Citizens Phone Bank can help residents who dial 910-989-5027. Up-to-date info on vaccines can also be found at www.vaccines.gov.

For Onslow’s COVID-19 data, visit www.OnslowCountyNC.gov/COVIDStats.

The Daily News has reached out to the health department for more on the uptick in cases and will update the story as more becomes available.

Reporter Calvin Shomaker can be reached at cshomaker@gannett.com.

