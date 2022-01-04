This Is Us Season 6: 8 Mysteries That Need To Be Cleared Up Before It's All Over

[Warning: The following contains spoilers for the This Is Us Season 6 premiere. Read at your own risk!]. Welp, the time has arrived. The final season of This Is Us kicked off on Tuesday night and as expected, the beginning of the Pearson family's final chapter came with a mixed bag of emotions. The flashbacks focused on the day the Challenger space shuttle exploded and how the catastrophic news affected each of The Big 3. Young Kate decided to try and see the silver lining, young Randall focused on what the death of the astronauts meant for their kids left behind, and young Kevin entered a full existential crisis about death that went unnoticed by his parents. In the present, the Big 3 all reflected on how far they've come in the past five years — the show started following them on their 36th birthday and each of the siblings turned 41 in the episode — and the obstacles that lay ahead.

TV SERIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO