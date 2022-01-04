ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Is Us Season 6: 8 Mysteries That Need To Be Cleared Up Before It's All Over

By Heidi Venable
Cinema Blend
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe beginning of the end is near! In just a few short days, This Is Us’ sixth season will premiere on NBC, and fans will begin to say goodbye to the Pearson family, whom we’ve watched grow from childhood to old age (in nonlinear fashion) over the span of six years....

TVGuide.com

This Is Us Season 6 Premiere Sets Up Rebecca's Heartbreaking Final Journey

[Warning: The following contains spoilers for the This Is Us Season 6 premiere. Read at your own risk!]. Welp, the time has arrived. The final season of This Is Us kicked off on Tuesday night and as expected, the beginning of the Pearson family's final chapter came with a mixed bag of emotions. The flashbacks focused on the day the Challenger space shuttle exploded and how the catastrophic news affected each of The Big 3. Young Kate decided to try and see the silver lining, young Randall focused on what the death of the astronauts meant for their kids left behind, and young Kevin entered a full existential crisis about death that went unnoticed by his parents. In the present, the Big 3 all reflected on how far they've come in the past five years — the show started following them on their 36th birthday and each of the siblings turned 41 in the episode — and the obstacles that lay ahead.
Cinema Blend

The Boys Reveals Season 3 Premiere Date And How The Seven Will Replace Former Members

Prime Video’s irreverent superhero series The Boys is finally coming back in 2022, and we have a release date for Season 3. Along with that huge announcement, the final installment of the Vought New Network digital series Seven on 7 with Cameron Coleman” also gave fans plenty of other tidbits to chew on as we await Herogasm and the reveal of Jensen Ackles' Soldier Boy. Coleman gave fans a peek at how The Seven's two open spots will be filled when Season 3 premieres.
countryliving.com

'Blue Bloods' Fans Will Be Devastated Over the Latest Season 21 Episode News

Blue Bloods is in the middle of season 12. The show is infamous for its sporadic release schedule. New episodes won’t air until Friday, January 7, 2022. Blue Bloods fans love so much about the franchise, which has been airing on CBS since 2010. What they don’t love, however? The 3-week break they now find themselves in. That’s right, the Friday, December 10, episode was the last of 2021. While it left fans satisfied with Danny and Baez’s relationship (or, partnership, rather), Jamie and Henry’s wholesome interactions, and Eddie’s astrology narrative, it also left them thinking that the plot would pick up the following Friday, December 17.
Cinema Blend

Kung Fu Season 2: Premiere Date And Other Quick Things We Know About The CW Series

There are a lot of great shows on The CW (that aren’t part of the expansive Arrowverse), and the hard-hitting martial arts action series Kung Fu is the near the top of that list. The series, which follows Chinese-American Nicky Shen (Olivia Liang) as she goes from college dropout to world-saving vigilante, debuted in 2021 and quickly became a hit with critics and fans alike. That being said, it came to the surprise of absolutely no one when the show (an adaptation of the 1970s series of the same name) was given the greenlight for a second set of adventures before the first season even wrapped.
Cinema Blend

How Chicago Med Will Handle Goodwin's Health Struggles In 2022

Spoilers ahead for the midseason premiere of Chicago Med Season 7, called “No Good Deed Goes Unpunished… In Chicago.”. Chicago Med returned to NBC in 2022 with enough of a time jump to show some of the fallout from Goodwin’s decision to report the VasCom Medicare fraud to the FBI. She (and Will) attracted a lot of attention for their roles in bringing the case to light, and not in a way that anybody other than the feds really seem to appreciate. While Will mostly had to deal with some snarky comments from Stevie, Goodwin is being pressured on multiple fronts in a season in which she has been struggling to stabilize her diabetes. Her glucose levels weren’t the best in this episode, and the showrunners previewed what’s ahead with her struggles.
enstarz.com

Pete Davidson Broke 'SNL' Rule By Dating Kim Kardashian: Comedian To Be Fired From Show?

Pete Davidson might be out of the "Saturday Night Live" soon after breaking the rule the show set for him. Throughout his stint as an "SNL" host, Davidson already hooked and broke with several guest stars that reportedly proved his unprofessional behavior. Now, National Enquirer claimed that the show already got fed off of his attitude after he began dating Kim Kardashian.
EW.com

Mariah Carey expecting twins

Image Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage.comMariah Carey is pregnant with twins, according to People Magazine. Nick Cannon confirmed the news on his radio show Thursday morning, revealing that the couple hadn’t intended on revealing the news until they met President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama during Sunday’s “Christmas in Washington 2010” concert. “They, ironically enough, questioned my wife about, you know, ‘So, what are you having, are you having twins?’ ” Cannon said on his Rollin’ With Nick Cannon radio show. “And at this point she hadn’t told anybody anything because doctors advised us to keep it to ourselves until we get further along … And because of the excitement, because of the emotion, she was overwhelmed [and] she shared with the President and First Lady that we are having twins.”
EW.com

Happy pregnancy, Julia Roberts!

Julia Roberts and husband Danny Moder are expecting their third child, the Oscar winner’s publicist tells People magazine, and I got inspired to write a celebratory haiku. Won’t you cook one up, too?Midnight at Julia’sShe whispers “Mary Reilly“New baby goes zzzzzzzzaddCredit(“Julia Roberts: Dennis Van Tine/LFI”)
Popculture

'Blue Bloods' Fans Angry After Beloved Character Is Injured

Blue Bloods fans were hit with a shocking turn of events on this week's episode, leaving one fan-favorite character licking their wounds and struggling with the aftermath. Danny Reagan and Maria Baez have become fan's favorite detective partners on the series, though Friday saw them make a few mistakes that you'd only expect from a rookie.
Page Six

Julia Fox slams ‘dead beat alcoholic’ baby daddy ahead of Christmas

Former Page Six party kid-turned-actress Julia Fox kicked off Christmas week airing out her messy relationship with her “dead beat dad” baby daddy Peter Artemiev. In a two-day rant on her Instagram Stories earlier this week, the “Uncut Gems” star accused him of being an absent “dead beat alcoholic drug addict dad,” who can be found “at… Lucien, Paul’s [Baby Grand], Casablanca, the streets etc.,” she alleged.
Essence

Sidney Poitier Was The Ultimate #GirlDad: Meet His Six Daughters

"My kids are quite intelligent—all six of them." While the loss of Sidney Poitier is sad and not the way anyone wanted to start the new year, admirers of the 94-year-old can find solace in the fact that he lived a very full life. Not only was Poitier a trailblazing actor and history maker with his Oscar win in 1964, but behind the cameras, he was a proud father of six girls: Beverly, Pamela, Sherri, Gina (who passed in 2018), Anika and Sydney. The first four were from his first marriage to Juanita Hardy, which lasted from 1950 to 1965. The last pair came from his marriage to Joanna Shimkus, his wife until the end of his life. Anika and Sydney, whom he was most seen with at events, have both had notable careers in Hollywood (Sydney is a well-known actress, Anika has done a lot of directing).
womansday.com

'Law and Order' Fans Are Freaking Out Over This Major News About Jack McCoy

What You Should Know About “Law & Order: Organized Crime”. This is the return fans of the Law & Order franchise have been waiting for. Law & Order fans have already been looking forward to the revival of the show early next year. But as recently announced, for the upcoming 21st season of the series, which premieres February 24, Sam Waterston is returning to portray Jack McCoy once again. Per Deadline, he's signed a one-year deal so far.
