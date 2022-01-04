ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Married At First Sight's Davina Rankin is set to come face to face with her rumoured ex-boyfriend 'The David' when she enters the jungle on I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!

By Marta Jary
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Davina Rankin will be the latest star to join the cast of I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! Australia, it was revealed on Tuesday night.

And the former Married At First Sight bride will be in good company, as she'll be reunited with her rumoured ex, David 'The David' Subritzky.

The 29-year-old sparked chatter she was 'in love' with David, who is appearing on the show as a fake Influencer, during a series of Instagram posts in 2018.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13ElAQ_0dcXLSpC00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zUzET_0dcXLSpC00

During Davina's 27th birthday celebrations in Brisbane at the time, the pair were quite cosy and very friendly indeed.

Heading out to a bar after the sun went down, David posted to Instagram, sharing a video with the TV star, and writing: 'Me & my Mrs.'

Only a day earlier, the Instagram model had announced that she was 'so in love' with Gold Coast based David.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0s0hPo_0dcXLSpC00
Talk: The 29-year-old sparked chatter she was 'in love' with David, who is appearing on the show as a fake Influencer, during a series of Instagram posts in 2018

'I found this guy on Instagram and fell in love with him instantly,' she told her devoted social media followers.

She also captioned an Instagram Stories video of David putting an ice block into his mouth during a boozy lunch.

'I've never been more in love,' she wrote in the caption.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=396uOc_0dcXLSpC00
Hello: During Davina's 27th birthday celebrations in Brisbane at the time, the pair were quite cosy and very friendly indeed
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1t54gH_0dcXLSpC00
Tongues: Heading out to a bar after the sun went down, David posted to Instagram, sharing a video with the TV star, and writing: 'Me & my Mrs'

The pair have since moved on, and it's unknown if their affectionate posts were made in jest.

David recently celebrated his first anniversary with his Australian Armenian body builder boyfriend, Stephen James, who is also a Doctor of Law.

The nightclub host, who lives between Australia, England and New Zealand, is the sibling of Big Brother Australia star, Layla Subritzky.

Layla appeared on season nine of the show in 2012, where she was runner-up, placing second in the competition.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=406kdf_0dcXLSpC00
Romance: David recently celebrated his first anniversary with his Australian Armenian body builder boyfriend, Stephen James (right), who is also a Doctor of Law
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eqhyk_0dcXLSpC00
'Happy one year anniversary to my man! Lots of fun memories shared together and many more to come!' David wrote alongside a post shared in December

Davina was featured on season five of Married at First Sight in 2018, and infamously 'cheated' on her partner Ryan Gallagher with Dean Wells.

She has since been lucky in love, and welcomed her first child, daughter, Mila-Mae, in November 2019.

Davina shares the two-year-old with her fiancé, Jaxon Manuel.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aEqCb_0dcXLSpC00
Life changes: Davina has since been lucky in love, and welcomed her first child, daughter Mila-Mae, in November 2019
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x1z3j_0dcXLSpC00
Sweet: She shares the two-year-old with her fiancé, Jaxon Manuel (left)

On Monday's premiere episode, David entered the jungle playing phoney Instagram celebrity 'The David', and was an immediate hit with viewers.

Contestant Poh Ling Yeow was tasked with convincing the other campmates he's the real deal in order to win food for the campsite.

In a post shared to his Instagram, David told his newfound fans that he may be staying on the show long-term.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17SD6U_0dcXLSpC00
Con: On Monday's premiere episode, David entered the jungle playing phoney Instagram celebrity 'The David', and was an immediate hit with viewers

