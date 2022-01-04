All Repository Collectibles – Halo Infinite

Master Chief is one of gaming's most iconic figures. Standing at roughly seven feet in height and weighing nearly 1,000 pounds, he has the stature of a superhero. His exploits on the battlefield back up his size – a one-man army capable of turning the tide of war. We've seen how resourceful and powerful he can be in story sequences and advertisements, but many of those dynamic actions don't cross over to when the player controls him. He can swing big hammers, pilot any vehicle, and run and gun with swift grace, but so can most combatants in the game. Prior Halo gameplay hasn't made him look like the super soldier we envision. Enter the grapple shot, a new gadget in Halo Infinite that adds dynamic layers to this series' beloved combat and makes Master Chief look like a gun-toting superhero.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO