Navy recruits will complete 10 weeks of boot camp in 2022, rather than the eight weeks that has been the standard. The additional two weeks of Basic Military Training at Recruit Training Command aboard Naval Station Great Lakes, Illinois, will be devoted to the completion of a “Sailor for Life” module that targets the conversion from civilian to sailor, according to Capt. Dave Hecht, a spokesman for the chief of naval personnel.

MILITARY ・ 14 DAYS AGO