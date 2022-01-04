ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fanatics To Acquire Topps Trading Cards

By Jimmy Keltz
 2 days ago

Global sports retailer, merchandiser and now sports card and memorabilia giant Fanatics is acquiring Topps trading cards in a deal slated to be finalized today, according to what sources familiar with the negotiations...

Newsbug.info

Michael Eisner sells Topps sports trading card company after losing key licenses

LOS ANGELES — Former Walt Disney Co. Chief Executive Michael Eisner has sold the Topps trading card business to merchandising giant Fanatics after losing its key Major League Baseball license. Eisner has owned Topps, the company synonymous with sports trading cards, since 2007 through his Beverly Hill-based investment firm...
newstalkflorida.com

TOPPS Baseball Cards Gets A New Life

TOPPS will have a new owner. It appears that the production of annual TOPPS baseball cards will not stop in 2026. Fanatics is going to purchase the TOPPS’ name along with the TOPPS’ sports and entertainment division. Initially, Major League Baseball and the Major League Baseball Players Association were going to have a different trading card partner, Fanatics, starting in the spring of 2026 kicking TOPPS to the sidelines. TOPPS has been putting out baseball cards since 1951. The Fanatics-owned TOPPS cards probably won’t be too much different from the product that Sy Berger perfected for TOPPS. The modern baseball card. Kids really were introduced to players through those cards. Berger’s product cost a penny a card but was very important financially to players in baseball, football, basketball and hockey. The player’s picture was worth money or in some cases an opportunity to get a gift from a catalog.
CNBC

Watch CNBC's full interview with Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin following Topps acquisition

Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin sits down with CNBC's 'Squawk Box' to break down the company's estimated $500 million acquisition of Topps' trading cards business. Rubin explains why the deal was a "win-win" for the companies and how Fanatics plans to continue with the Topps brand. "Topps is the best brand in trading cards," Rubin tells CNBC. "Collectors love the brand."
Pinstripe Alley

The nostalgia of a baseball trading card game

The holidays are often a time of rediscovery. When you go home for the holidays, or pull the Christmas decorations out of storage, or find your way to the roof to rig up the lights, you inevitably find something that you hadn’t seen in a very long time. It might be an old magazine that had fallen behind the sofa, uncovered only when you moved it to clean up the remnants of an ornament that fell off the tree and shattered. Perhaps it’s a $25 gift card to Chili’s that was accidentally thrown into the bin of lights last December, or a Luke Skywalker LEGO minifigure that’s somehow worth more than $250 because it came in one set from 2003.
pymnts

Sports Memorabilia Biz Braces for Change As Fanatics Buys Topps for $500M

Less than six months after iconic sports trading card company Topps aborted plans to launch a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) after losing its 70-year licensing franchise with Major League Baseball to apparel and branding upstart Fanatics, the two rivals are back in the news again — only this time as partners.
Front Office Sports

Anta Gaining Ground on Rivals Nike, Adidas, Puma

Anta, the “Nike of China,” is gaining momentum in its home country, while brands like Adidas, Nike, and Puma have taken a hit in the world’s largest fashion market. China’s top domestic sportswear brand has grown substantially due to its affordability. After going public in 2007,...
Former Yankees outfielder announces his retirement

Former New York Yankees’ outfielder Cameron Maybin announced his retirement this week, via Twitter. The 34-year-old speedster didn’t quite have the star-level career many forecasted in his early days as a prospect, but he was a solid contributor for years. He thanked the fans, his family, his wife...
FanSided

Joe Buck supports Ken Rosenthal: ‘See you in April’

After Ken Rosenthal shared that MLB Network declined to bring him back, there was an outpouring of support from fellow MLB reporters, including Joe Buck. Above all else, journalists are expected to search for and share the truth with as much context as possible. For MLB reporters, this has meant...
Larry Brown Sports

Ken Rosenthal releases statement in response to losing MLB Network job

Ken Rosenthal shared a statement on Monday in response to a report about him losing his job with MLB Network. The New York Post’s Andrew Marchand reported Monday about Rosenthal’s status. He said that Rosenthal was quietly taken off-air by MLB Network in 2020 for about three months due to criticism of MLB commissioner Rob Manfred. Marchand further reported that Rosenthal has since been forced out at MLB Network entirely, as the reporter’s contract was not renewed for 2022.
Sporting News

Ken Rosenthal broke an MLB commandment: Thou shalt not speak ill of Rob Manfred

MLB Network: Happy talk about the national pastime, all the time. Or else. The league media arm executed the "or else" recently by not renewing network insider Ken Rosenthal's contract. His offense? Per Andrew Marchand of the York Post, it was less-than-glowing words he wrote about MLB commissioner Rob Manfred on the pages of one of Rosenthal's other employers, The Athletic, during the COVID-related labor battle of 2020.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Rob Manfred continues to be just the worst

This is the online version of our daily newsletter, The Morning Win. Subscribe to get irreverent and incisive sports stories, delivered to your mailbox every morning. You remember Major League Baseball, right? It’s that league that’s currently in a labor stoppage and is run by a man who seems just fine with running it into the ground while showing everyone just how incompetent he can be time and time again.
sneakernews.com

adidas D Rose 4 “Chicago Nightfall” Returning In 2022

One of the original colorways of Derrick Rose’s adidas D Rose 4 signature shoe is slated to return in 2022. Dubbed the “Chicago Nightfall” this colorway from December 2013 was inspired by the nighttime city-scapes and the lights that emanate from the bustling city at night. Deep purples offset by a bright and vibrant neon green make up the primary color package of the model, while a haphazard pattern of the aforementioned tones and a lively blue make up the interior of this Retro.
