Fanatics To Acquire Topps Trading Cards

TOPPS will have a new owner. It appears that the production of annual TOPPS baseball cards will not stop in 2026. Fanatics is going to purchase the TOPPS’ name along with the TOPPS’ sports and entertainment division. Initially, Major League Baseball and the Major League Baseball Players Association were going to have a different trading card partner, Fanatics, starting in the spring of 2026 kicking TOPPS to the sidelines. TOPPS has been putting out baseball cards since 1951. The Fanatics-owned TOPPS cards probably won’t be too much different from the product that Sy Berger perfected for TOPPS. The modern baseball card. Kids really were introduced to players through those cards. Berger’s product cost a penny a card but was very important financially to players in baseball, football, basketball and hockey. The player’s picture was worth money or in some cases an opportunity to get a gift from a catalog.
