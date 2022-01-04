Mayor Hancock gives COVID-19 update after he tests positive with breakthrough case

DENVER (KDVR) — An indoor mask mandate in Denver and neighboring counties has been extended for another month, as cases skyrocket in Colorado to pandemic heights.

On New Year’s Eve, the last date we have state data available, 11,018 cases were reported statewide. The previous record high in Colorado was 6,948 cases reported on Nov. 12, 2020.

Courtesy: CDPHE

The omicron variant has become the dominant variant in Colorado , accounting for more than 91% of COVID-19 cases in the state. While we haven’t seen those figures updated in a week, it’s safe to assume if you get COVID-19 in Colorado, it’s omicron.

Hospitalizations in Colorado are rising, but not nearly as rapidly as the case rates, with positivity rates in the state hitting the highest levels of the pandemic at 26%.

Denver Mayor Michael Hanock provided a pandemic update Tuesday. He was joined by several leaders from local hospitals. This comes after Hancock announced he tested positive for COVID-19 , despite being vaccinated and boosted.

