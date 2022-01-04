ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

BlackBerry handsets will stop working TODAY – popular phone is now effectively dead

By Charlotte Edwards
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4U24jl_0dcXJJL900

IT'S time to say goodbye to BlackBerry phones as the company has pulled the plug on its once extremely popular handsets.

The Canadian manufacturer said its phones "will no longer reliably function" from January 4.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zl5VN_0dcXJJL900
Kim Kardashian used to have multiple Blackberry devices Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Yv5fN_0dcXJJL900
It's the end of an era for BlackBerry fans Credit: Reuters

The company hasn't made a new BlackBerry handset since 2016 but had continued to support old ones.

If you still use a BlackBerry you'll soon find you can't use it for calls or texts.

WhatsApp dropped its support for BlackBerry years ago.

BlackBerry is now a security software business.

It has been since 2016 but said it continued to provide support for its old phones as "an expression of thanks" to customers and partners.

BlackBerry phones will forever be known for their popular physical keyboard style, which made them stand out from Apple devices.

Kim Kardashian was a huge fan of BlackBerry phones and made a number of viral tweets about her beloved BlackBerry Bold dying back in 2016.

Many BlackBerry fans have taken to Twitter today to mourn the devices.

One said: "This sucks because I was just saying I wanted a blackberry. Ironic that they’re leaving at a time where we’re seeing an influx of entrepreneurs and business people. Not to mention BBM was lit!!"

Another joked: "RIP blackberry. You were my first true love".

And another added: "RIP Blackberry. You and your trusty sidekick, the plastic holster, will forever hold a place on my belt, with my thumbs, and in my memories, even if it has been years since we were last together..."

If you have a BlackBerry phone you may want to hang onto it for nostalgic purposes but it's pretty much pointless as a handset now.

In other news, a mother claims her daughter asked Amazon's Alexa for a "challenge" to complete and it gave her a potentially deadly suggestion.

You should quit Facebook Messenger and use two other apps instead, a cyber expert has warned.

And, here's five of the most anticipated WhatsApp features expected to drop in 2022.

We pay for your stories!

Do you have a story for The US Sun team?

Email us at exclusive@the-sun.com or call 212 416 4552.

Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheSunUS and follow us from our main Twitter account at @TheSunUS

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

Android users warned to change settings immediately

IF YOU use an Android-powered device, then clearing your cached data and cookies can help protect your browser history. Experts warn that every time you browse the internet, your Android phone's web browser app accumulates your browsing data, making it vulnerable to third parties and slowing down your phone. This...
CELL PHONES
The Verge

Amazon driver was warned she’d be fired for returning with packages during a tornado

An Amazon delivery driver in Illinois was told to keep delivering packages after she reported hearing tornado sirens, with the dispatcher saying that the sirens were “just a warning.” According to a report by Bloomberg, which includes screenshots of the conversation, the driver was told that returning to the warehouse would be viewed as a route refusal, “which [would] ultimately end with you not having a job come tomorrow morning.”
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Kardashian
Fox News

How to know if someone actually read your text

The phone in your hand can do more than the computers we had years ago. It’s a communication device, a camera, a scanner, a fitness tracker, a camcorder, a GPS, a game console — I could go on. There’s also a lot your phone can do that you...
TECHNOLOGY
shefinds

5 Apps You Should Delete ASAP To Speed Up Your iPhone, Tech Experts Say

Got an iPhone that is as slow as a slug lately? After you’ve tried everything, including changing your charging habits so that you are keeping your device in a safe 30 to 80 percent charge zone, it may be time to turn your attention to the apps that you use most. In general, apps that use up a lot of resources or run in the background can slow down your phone, according to Tech Expert Aidan Bernard at The Big Phone Store. And, as such, deleting a few of the most battery-consuming of these apps can really help your phone get back on track in terms of speed. But where to start? These are the five apps you should delete ASAP to speed up your iPhone, according to tech experts.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

Delete these Android apps, because they’re infected with Joker malware

Don't Miss: Thursday’s deals: 99¢ Amazon Smart Plug, gift card deals, Xbox Series S, more You can never be too careful when installing new software on your devices, especially if you own an Android phone or tablet. Even if an app looks safe, there is a chance that it could contain dangerous code. Even as Google fights back by patching vulnerabilities and closing loopholes, hackers find new ways to sneak malicious apps on to the Google Play store. In fact, one week ago, a security research firm found the Joker malware in yet another popular app on Google Play. Joker malware found...
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blackberry Phones#Blackberry Bold#Security Software#Software Business#Smart Phone#Ios#Canadian#Blackberry#Bbm
komando.com

Storage full? Simple way to free up space on your smartphone

Mobile phones have come a long way in the last 10 years. From better cameras to faster processors, most of us couldn’t cope with a phone from 2010 nowadays. It’s unimaginable to think that the iPhone 4 only had a maximum of 32GB in storage. The basic model...
CELL PHONES
CNET

You need to clear your Android phone's browser cookies and cache

Your Android phone's web browser is likely an app you use every day to look up everything, and as a result it may be filled with data accumulated when you browse the internet. This data serves a few different functions, typically filing your web browser's cache and cookies. It can help improve how quickly your browser loads by saving assets from websites you frequently visit as well as saving preferences, such as letting you stay logged into websites.
CELL PHONES
shefinds

Apple Just Announced A Brand New iPhone—And It's Actually Affordable!

Is it ever not a good time to hear about a new Apple iPhone product headed our way — especially when that iPhone is slated to cost far less money than most? A rumor has emerged that Apple is set to release the third-generation iPhone SE in the first quarter of next year, which means it could be in your hands as early as spring 2020. If you have been holding off on buying a new iPhone and just can’t fathom paying four-digit prices, this could prove the smartphone of your dreams. But what can you expect from this latest model? Here’s everything we know so far about the third-gen iPhone SE.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Whatsapp
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Amazon
howtogeek.com

Stop Closing Apps on Your Android Phone

Joe Fedewa is a Staff Writer at How-To Geek. He has close to a decade of experience covering consumer technology and previously worked as a News Editor at XDA Developers. Joe loves all things technology and is also an avid DIYer at heart. He has written thousands of articles, hundreds of tutorials, and dozens of reviews. Read more...
CELL PHONES
CNET

Best phone to buy for 2022

The iPhone 13 Pro and Pixel 6 Pro boast wireless charging, amazing rear camera setups, powerful processors for lag-free gaming and 5G. But if you're on the hunt for a new smartphone, those models aren't the only ones to consider, with competitors such as Samsung, OnePlus, Motorola and Sony Xperia all offering great specs at a range of prices. Samsung even offers what others don't -- foldable phones, including a flip phone.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Samsung Galaxy phones start receiving January 2022 security update

Samsung decided to end the 2021 year with a security update - the company is rolling out the January 2022 security update (although a bit prematurely) to various Galaxy devices as we type this. As with all updates of this kind, the new security update brings bug fixes and closes vulnerabilities that might hurt your Galaxy phone.
CELL PHONES
The Independent

Amazon January sales 2022: The best deals on AirPods, Nintendo Switch, Garmin watches and more

We made it. It’s 2022, and we’ve all Auld Lang Syned our way into the new year. But no sooner have the Boxing Day sales finished that our thoughts have turned to the January sales.Once considered the shopping event of the year, these events have been overshadowed somewhat by Black Friday in recent years. But that doesn’t mean that there aren’t plenty of stellar deals and discounts worth snapping up, because there most definitely are. Plus, with more online sales to take advantage of, there’s no need to wake up early to snap up those January bargains.Follow live: The best January sales deals to shop...
ELECTRONICS
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
292K+
Followers
3K+
Post
85M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy