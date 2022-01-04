Jazz-BluesView: Out with the Old in with the Blues

I didn’t really know what I was walking into when I set up an interview with Joey from local Cincinnati band PHYSCO, but I left ecstatic to share his story. Like any decent content writer I did my basic research, collecting the artists’ music and history beforehand so I don’t come off cavalier. Now in their late twenties, the boys of PHYSCO (pronounced “fis-co”) were just teenagers when they created the group. As you’ve probably already pondered, the name came from a youthful misspelling of the word “psycho” and stuck. The band members include Joey Loebker (lead vocalist), brother Kainon Loebker (bass guitar and vocals), Nick Ewan (lead guitar), Matt Morris (rhythm guitar and vocals), Ethan Miller (keyboard and vocals), and Adam Mayhall (drums). Now that we’ve got that out of the way, here’s the good stuff.
