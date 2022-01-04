Jazz-BluesView: Out with the Old in with the Blues

A recent post on social media stated the importance of a professional headshot when booking comedy gigs, of course, this is true for any performer aspiring to do more than open mic nights. Now no one is saying to go out and spend thousands or even hundreds of dollars on promo photos(but if you have that kind of money I will put you in contact with our very own MJ Mangano). We are talking for comedians and solo acts a clean shot torso up and for bands one that has you all looking in the same direction and looking well, like a band. something that will represent you on flyers, newspaper articles, ads etc.

