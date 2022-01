This article provides information on how to right-click on an iPad and where you can use that function. Yes, you can right-click on an iPad, but only in a limited capacity. If you've become accustomed to using the right-click menu on your computer, you know it can open a world of options you wouldn't be able to access with the left-click. But clicking is inherently a mouse function, meaning it was built into the computer mouse and desktop operating system to open contextual menus.

