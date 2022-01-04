ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Kourtney Kardashian shares beach photos with Reign, 7, and Penelope, 9, after being slammed for ‘leaving out’ Mason, 12

By Katherine Schaffstall
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ABINO_0dcXIxAe00

KOURTNEY Kardashian shared cute beach photos with her kids Reign and Penelope after she was slammed for “leaving out” son Mason.

The 42-year-old shares her three children with ex Scott Disick, 38.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qcvy7_0dcXIxAe00
Kourtney Kardashian enjoyed a beach day with two of her kids, Penelope and Reign Credit: Instagram
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ujNua_0dcXIxAe00
She was previously slammed for 'leaving out' son Mason Credit: Instagram

Kourtney took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a series of photos from her beach day with her two youngest kids.

In the first photo, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum stood at the edge of a pool with Reign, seven.

The slides continued with a video showing off the empty beach, which was followed by a photo of Penelope, nine, enjoying popcorn as she was bundled up in an oversized blue sweatshirt.

The fourth snap captured the two kids running on the beach, while the slides concluded with a photo of a unique beach house.

Alongside a blue heart emoji, Kourtney captioned the Instagram post: “Yesterday.”

EXCLUDING MASON?

Kourtney documented the family's day shortly after she was slammed for not spending enough time with her her oldest son.

The drama began when the TV star went on a skiing trip with her rocker fiancé Travis Barker, 46.

In a post from the trip, Kourtney cozied up with Penelope and Reign in the beachside photos, along with Travis.

Fans wondered where Mason, 12, was for the occasion, as one person asked: "How come Mason is never with y'all? It's mostly Penelope and [sic] Regan," as they added a rolling eyes emoji.

Kourtney clapped back and responded: "Just because he's not in the photo, doesn't mean he's not with us."

The TV personality also corrected her son's name in the fan's comment, writing: "And it's Reign," with a smiley face emoji.

PREGNANCY RUMORS

The mother of three insisted Mason was included on the trip as fans think she and Travis as expecting a baby together.

Kourtney has shared many clues that could point to a potential pregnancy since her relationship with Travis began.

Back in July, she shared photos of a peculiar snack of pickles, vegan butter, tangerines and sourdough bread.

She's been making strange meal choices for months, having previously indulged in a martini made of water.

Also over the summer, Kourtney was pictured eating sushi without fish, as she went for a vegetarian roll with avocado instead.

"I haven't eaten meat or fish in 7 months and I feel amazing," she wrote about the dinner choice at the time.

The star has also opted for loose-fitting clothes on several occasions, and on one recent Disney trip wore baggy pink pants to conceal her belly.

The hints continued earlier this week when Kourtney covered her stomach in a loose top during her "first workout" of 2022.

She further fueled speculation by admitting she was keen to overhaul her diet and have a detox.

Most recently, Kourtney encouraged her fans to participate in "dry January."

While Kourtney shares three kids with Scott, Travis is the father to kids, Landon, 18, and Alabama, 16, with his ex Shanna Moakler.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2I2hDS_0dcXIxAe00
Mason was missing from the family's beach day Credit: Instagram
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AqMZ9_0dcXIxAe00
The 12-year-old is Kourtney's oldest child Credit: Instagram/@letthelordbewithyou
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o6m73_0dcXIxAe00
She shares her three kids with ex Scott Disick Credit: Splash News

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
hotnewhiphop.com

Drake Allegedly Slept With Kylie Jenner Behind Travis Scott's Back, Says Tristan Thompson's Alleged BM

Tristan Thompson's alleged infidelity has (once again...) opened up a can of worms for the Kardashian family. A woman named Maralee Nichols came forward a few days ago, claiming that she is the mother of one of Tristan's kids. This came as a shock to pop culture fanatics, who believed, alongside Khloé Kardashian, that the basketball star would finally be faithful to her. It turns out that apparently, he was unable to keep it in his pants again and, this time, he may have spread a massive family secret that Kylie Jenner, Drake, and plenty of others likely didn't want in the headlines.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Travis Barker
Person
Shanna Moakler
Person
Scott Disick
Person
Kourtney Kardashian
HollywoodLife

Alabama Barker, 16, Hospitalized: Travis Barker’s Daughter Gives Update After Cryptic Post

The blink-182 drummer’s daughter shared that she was feeling okay after sharing a photo of a hospital wrist band. Alabama Barker seems like she had a bit of a health scare on Tuesday December 28. Travis Barker‘s 16-year-old daughter took to her Instagram to share a photo of what looked like a hospital bracelet or a medical file, and shared that she was feeling okay. She didn’t divulge many details, but she assured her fans and followers that everything was okay, after whatever issue she had faced.
CELEBRITIES
luxurylaunches.com

Kylie Jenner breaks her Instagram hiatus by flashing a dazzling $6,000 Judith Leiber clutch

Out of sight is out of mind, even when you’re Kylie Jenner. Realizing this, the 24-year-old makeup Mogul has broken her sabbatical,after almost two months, and fans couldn’t be happier. While we surely missed the gorgeous Christmas looks she dishes out year after year for star-studded Christmas parties, it was consolation enough to see a few of her many expensive Christmas gifts. Kylie shared on her Instagram stories a glimpse of a dazzling $6,000 Judith Leiber clutch followed by sneak peeks of a quiet day at home with daughter Stormi. The lion-shaped clutch is befitting of her astrological sign, Leo. It’s a stunning addition to her already coveted collection of handbags!
BEAUTY & FASHION
In Style

Kylie Jenner Introduced Fans to Her Family's Newest Addition

As if it wasn't already hard enough to keep all the members of the Kardashian and Jenner family straight (see our helpful guide here), one more was added to the mix this Christmas. Over the weekend, Kylie Jenner introduced fans to the Jenner-Scott household's newest addition — and no, it wasn't the couple's second baby on the way.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

How the Kardashian-Jenner Kids Celebrated the 2021 Holiday Season

Keeping up with Christmas! The Kardashian-Jenner family members have been pulling out all the stops celebrating the holiday season with their kids this year. Kourtney Kardashian and her ex, Scott Disick, coparent their three kids — Mason, 11, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 6 — since their 2015 split and have been enjoying separate festive activities with the little ones.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kardashian Family#Beach House#Vegan
Cosmopolitan

Larsa Pippen opens up about Kim Kardashian following their feud

Kim Kardashian and Larsa Pippen's drama has been ongoing for well over a year, but it looks like things may have finally taken a turn, with Larsa opening up once more about where her and Kim stand now. The news comes after fans thought Larsa had cryptically shaded Kim during...
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

North West got in trouble with Kim Kardashian for this TikTok

Kim Kardashian was unhappy with daughter North West after she gave a house tour on TikTok live. After the Keeping Up With The Kardashians mother/daughter duo set up a joint TikTok account last month, fans have been loving all the sweet insights into eight-year-old North's life. From the dancing to...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Kourtney Kardashian Rocks A Necklace With Travis Barker’s Initials In Gorgeous Selfie

The Poosh founder sported some new jewelry with her fiancé’s initials around her neck in a brand new selfie. Kourtney Kardashian showed her love for Travis Barker with beautiful new jewelry. The 42-year-old reality star debuted a new necklace on Tuesday December 21, which had the 46-year-old blink-182 drummer’s initials on it! Kourtney shared the selfie to her Instagram story, where the two charms had the letters “T” and “B” written out with diamonds, showing her love for her future husband.
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
292K+
Followers
3K+
Post
85M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy