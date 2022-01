A surgical treatment commonly used to reduce epileptic seizures in adults also is effective and safe for children, according to a Rutgers study. The study, published in the journal Neurosurgery, is one of the first to investigate responsive neurostimulation system (RNS)—a device similar to a pacemaker that sends electric charges to the heart, which delivers stimulation directly to the brain when needed to prevent seizures—in children.

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 1 DAY AGO