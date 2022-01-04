Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff gives update on his health
After missing a couple of games in a row, Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff says he is progressing and that there is a better chance...detroitsportsnation.com
After missing a couple of games in a row, Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff says he is progressing and that there is a better chance...detroitsportsnation.com
DSN is a Michigan made & operated sports site built by fans, for fans. We aim to showcase the pride of Detroit and give a voice to its fans while supporting local businesses. Contact detroitsportsnation@gmail.com for any comments or questions regarding DSNhttps://detroitsportsnation.com
Comments / 0