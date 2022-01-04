ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff gives update on his health

By W.G. Brady
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

After missing a couple of games in a row, Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff says he is progressing and that there is a better chance...

Detroit Lions release latest Week 18 Injury Report

On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions will host the Green Bay Packers in Week 18 of the 2021 regular season. Just moments ago, the Lions released their latest injury report for their matchup against the Packers. Nation, will the Lions win their final game of the season?. Player Position Injury...
Detroit Lions reportedly looking to re-sign top defender

One of the Detroit Lions top defenders is set to hit free agency but it sure sounds like the team wants to keep him around for the future. On Thursday, DC Aaron Glenn spoke to the media and when he was asked about whether or not he would like to see the Lions re-sign safety Tracy Walker, his answer was clear.
The Ann Arbor News

Lions QB Jared Goff expected to start season finale against Green Bay Packers

ALLEN PARK -- It sounds more and more likely that quarterback Jared Goff will start for the Detroit Lions this weekend in their season finale against the Green Bay Packers. Goff missed last week’s game while dealing with a bone bruise to his knee, and has been limited at practice heading into Week 18. The Lions altered their practice to focus more on the passing attack to open the week, keeping Goff on his feet and involved with the preparation.
Pride Of Detroit

Detroit Lions Week 18 injury report: Jared Goff still limited Thursday

Reserve/COVID-19 Added to the reserve/COVID-19 WR Geronimo Allison (practice squad) — added December 29. RB Rodney Smith (practice squad) — added January 3. Defensive backs coach Aubrey Pleasant — added December 31. No new additions to this list since Monday is an encouraging sign the Lions could...
Detroit Lions Week 18 injury designations: Jared Goff questionable, expected to play

RB Rodney Smith (practice squad) — added January 3. On Saturday, Decker, Sewell, and Bryant will have completed one part of the league’s COVID-19 protocols—the five-day quarantine period—but they still have hurdles to clear before they will be eligible to play on Sunday. The most notable issue they will have to overcome is being symptomatic, because as of Friday, all three were still presenting symptoms.
SportsGrid

Lions’ Jared Goff Should Play In Week 18 vs. Packers

ESPN’s Eric Woodyard reports that Lions head coach Dan Campbell expects quarterback Jared Goff to be probable on Sunday against the Packers. In Week 15, Goff suffered a knee injury in the first half against the Cardinals. Somehow, he managed to finish the game, but the injury worsened the...
FanSided

Lions quarterback Jared Goff expected to start Sunday vs. Packers

After missing the last two games, Lions quarterback Jared Goff is expected to start Sunday’s season finale aganst the Packers. Coming off the big win over the Arizona Cardinals in Week 15, Lions quarterback Jared Goff landed on the reserve/COVID-19 list and missed the following Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons. Then a left knee injury (deemed to be a bone bruise), which caused him to briefly leave the game against Arizona, led to him missing the Week 17 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.
The Spun

Dan Campbell Has Promising Update On QB Jared Goff

Jared Goff’s chance of playing in the Detroit Lions’ regular-season finale vs. the Green Bay Packers has improved. Goff hasn’t played since the first half of the Lions’ Week 15 win over the Arizona Cardinals. He missed Week 16 after testing positive and Week 17 with a lingering left-knee injury he suffered against the Cardinals.
DSN is a Michigan made & operated sports site built by fans, for fans. We aim to showcase the pride of Detroit and give a voice to its fans while supporting local businesses. Contact detroitsportsnation@gmail.com for any comments or questions regarding DSN

