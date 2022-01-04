New Owners Look Closer at Timeline to Re-Open Former Simply Essentials Plant in Charles City

3M in Valley is hiring and will be holding a Job Fair with on-the-spot interviews for full-time Production Operators at the YMCA in Valley on Wednesday, January 19th, from 2:00 to 7:00 PM. 3M offers manufacturing positions starting at over $20 with raises after 3 and 6 months. Jobs are on the 2nd and 3rd shifts with a .70 cents per hour shift differential. 3M offers a great benefits package starting Day 1 and is minutes from Fremont or Omaha! Apply @ 3M.com/careers- U S and search for Valley, Nebraska to save time at the job fair. 3M is an equal Opportunity employer…that’s 3M.com/Careers- U S and search for Valley…

VALLEY, NE ・ 11 HOURS AGO