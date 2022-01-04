ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Arrives Late January 2022 for $249

By Robert N. Adams
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 has been announced at CES 2022, and that's not even the best surprise -- it's going to be arriving at retailers later this month at a very reasonable price point. "A decade ago, we introduced the 50-class GPU, offering gamers great performance on the...

