Rumesh Ratnayake appointed Sri Lanka's interim coach for Zimbabwe series

austinnews.net
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleColombo [Sri Lanka], January 4 (ANI): Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on Tuesday appointed former pacer Rumesh Ratnayake as the interim coach of the National Team for the upcoming Zimbabwe tour of Sri Lanka....

www.austinnews.net

