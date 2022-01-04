Rumesh Ratnayake appointed Sri Lanka's interim coach for Zimbabwe series

Stuart Broad has been stung by his bit-part role in the Ashes but scotched suggestions that he had reached the end of the line with a five-wicket showing in Sydney that helped him “relight that fire” in Test cricket.Broad has been more discussed than seen prior to the fourth Test, a shock omission in the series opener at The Gabba and overlooked again for the decisive defeat in the Boxing Day Test at Melbourne.All around Australia – from the home dressing room to the TV studios – his absence has been puzzled over and he forced the issue back up...

