WEKU receives grant from NPR to replace aging satellite dish

By Zachery Combest
Eastern Progress
 2 days ago

WEKU, a National Public Radio-member at Eastern Kentucky University, is one of six stations across the country to receive a grant from National Public Radio (NPR) to replace its 25-year-old satellite dish. Mike...

WTVQ

WEKU receives grant to replace aging satellite dish

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) — WEKU is one of only six stations across the country to receive a grant from National Public Radio (NPR) to replace its 25-year-old satellite dish. Mike Savage, WEKU director and general manager, said the funding is estimated to be about $10,000. The funds will allow the station to purchase a new dish, relocate it to a more suitable location and add a heating element so the signal is not negatively affected by inclement weather.
RICHMOND, KY
