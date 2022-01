Sonic's video games have been hit and miss, with Sonic Forces and the re-release of Sonic Colors getting mixed to poor reviews. Other titles such as Sonic Mania, Team Sonic Racing, and Sonic at the Olympic Games have seen mostly positive reception. The Sonic shows on the other hand have been doing well reception-wise. Sonic Boom, despite the cancelation, was a great kid show with lots of memes spawning from it, the Sonic movie was a massive hit and its sequel is highly anticipated, and now we have a Netflix series Sonic Prime coming soon with JAKK's Pacific joining with SEGA to create some merchandise.

