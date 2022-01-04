ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Upworthy

This dad is going viral for going to a club with his daughter. It went exactly as expected.

TikTok user Talia, who goes by the username Taliasc on the platform, fulfilled a strange but hilarious request one night. Her goofy dad asked her to take him out clubbing. So, she complied. Thankfully for us, she also documented the entire night on TikTok. While the hilarity ensued, we were all in on it. The night went down during a family vacation in one of the party capitals of the world: Madrid, Spain. From wearing a gilet vest to chugging only Diet Coke, Talia was able to capture the most classic "dad moments." He definitely did not disappoint, Comic Sands reports.
The Independent

People applaud father after daughter reveals he takes her to Disneyland after every breakup: ‘I love this’

A woman has sparked praise for her father after revealing the heartwarming way he handles each of her heartbreaks.Kenzie, a 22-year-old who goes by the username @kenziritotheburrito on TikTok, made a video dedicated to her father last year, in which she revealed that he brings the two of them on a trip to Disneyland whenever she goes through a breakup.“Thinking about how both times my relationships ended my dad took me to Disneyland, just him and I together,” Kenzie wrote in a caption on the video, which began with her crying in bed.The TikToker then proceeded to share photos of...
Daily Mail

The Block's Mitch Edwards and Mark McKie reveal that their granddaughter is battling a rare and life-threatening illness as they share how tough it's been on the toddler and her family

The Block's Mitch Edwards and Mark McKie are doting grandfathers to their five grandchildren. But on Saturday, they shared the heartbreaking news that their granddaughter Carli is battling a rare and life-threatening illness. Mitch, 59, told Weekend Today that the tot is suffering from Dravet syndrome - 'a genetic disorder...
parentherald.com

Stolen Baby: Mom Reunites With Daughter Taken 42 Years Ago

For the last 42 years, Nancy Womac has been reliving the trauma of her stolen baby. She was only 16 years old when she gave birth, but the orphanage where she lived took her child away. Now, after four decades, Womac and her daughter, Melanie Spencer, are sharing their story....
