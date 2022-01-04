TikTok user Talia, who goes by the username Taliasc on the platform, fulfilled a strange but hilarious request one night. Her goofy dad asked her to take him out clubbing. So, she complied. Thankfully for us, she also documented the entire night on TikTok. While the hilarity ensued, we were all in on it. The night went down during a family vacation in one of the party capitals of the world: Madrid, Spain. From wearing a gilet vest to chugging only Diet Coke, Talia was able to capture the most classic "dad moments." He definitely did not disappoint, Comic Sands reports.
Comments / 0