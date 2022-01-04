ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

US orders another 10 million courses of Pfizer COVID-19 treatment

By Peter Sullivan
The Hill
The Hill
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19sP9S_0dcXGwvp00

The United States is purchasing an additional 10 million courses of Pfizer's COVID-19 treatment Paxlovid, the company said Tuesday, bringing the total U.S. order to 20 million.

The move comes as the Biden administration seeks to ramp up the treatments available as another tool to battle the virus.

Pfizer also said Tuesday that the delivery of the first 10 million courses has been accelerated to June, with the following 10 million coming by September.

Experts have been pushing the White House to do more to ramp up production of the treatment given that it can play a major role in defanging the virus, but it is expected to be in shortage in the near term.

The White House previously said that just 265,000 courses of the treatment would be available in January, amid a major surge of COVID-19.

Officials have pointed to a complex manufacturing process as posing hurdles to getting doses sooner.

"It’s still way too small and too late to meet the anticipated needs," Eric Topol, professor of molecular medicine at Scripps Research, wrote in an email after the announcement of the new order.

President Biden is set to give remarks on the omicron variant and the latest in the response to the surge later Tuesday afternoon.

Pfizer did not give a price for the latest order of its treatment. The U.S. paid $5.295 billion for the original 10 million courses.

Trials showed that the pill is highly effective, reducing the risk of hospitalization or death by 89 percent in high-risk patients. It is intended to be taken within five days of the onset of symptoms.

Comments / 3

Related
batonrougenews.net

26-year-old dies after one dose of Pfizer Covid vaccine

New Zealand officials announced on Monday that a 26-year-old's death has been formally linked to the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine after he suffered a rare heart inflammation following his first dose of the Covid jab. In a statement, the country's Covid-19 Vaccine Independent Safety Monitoring Board, confirmed the myocarditis that had led...
WORLD
SlashGear

Pfizer’s early COVID vaccine trial data hints at bad news for some parents

Pfizer and BioNTech, the companies behind one of the COVID-19 vaccines authorized for use in the United States, have announced plans to expand their trial involving kids in the youngest age groups. Going forward, the clinical study will add a third dose to the vaccine regimen for babies and young kids ages 6 months to 4 years of age. The reason, the company notes, was less than robust responses in participants given the two-dose series.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNBC

U.S. is considering recommending that individuals exposed to Covid end isolation if they've tested negative for the virus after five days, Dr. Fauci says

The U.S. is considering recommending that individuals exposed to Covid end isolation if they've tested negative for the virus after five days, Dr. Anthony Fauci said Sunday. The move could come after the CDC faced harsh feedback for its decision last week to change Covid-19 isolation periods for asymptomatic people to five days from 10.
U.S. POLITICS
Fortune

Moderna hit by shareholders who want to know why its COVID-19 vaccine is so expensive and unavailable in poorer countries

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Moderna has promised to further explain the pricing for its COVID-19 vaccine—one of the most expensive for countries outside the U.S.—as it tries to quell multiple shareholder revolts over unequal access to the lifesaving substance.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Topol
austincountynewsonline.com

FDA Says It Now Needs 75 Years To Fully Release Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Data (up 20 years from a previous request)

The Food and Drug Administration is asking a judge to give it 75 years to produce data concerning the Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine, up 20 years from a previous request. The agency, known as the FDA, told the court it can work faster than its previously proposed 500-pages-per-month-rate. But it also said there are over 59,000 more pages than mentioned in an earlier filing.
PUBLIC HEALTH
cbs17

Why isn’t the Moderna vaccine FDA approved but Pfizer’s is?

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Pfizer was the first pharmaceutical company to have its vaccine receive full approval from the Federal Drug Administration. That stamp of approval was given in August. Pfizer had requested full approval in May. Moderna requested full approval from the FDA in June. While it started...
RALEIGH, NC
Daily Mail

Johnson & Johnson's COVID vaccine produces virtually NO antibody protection against Omicron variant in lab study

A new study has found that Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine produced virtually no antibody response to the Omicron variant. South African virologist Penny Moore found that a key measure of antibody levels fell fell from 303 against the original strain to undetectable levels against Omicron in those with the J&J shot, according to Bloomberg.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
itechpost.com

Microchip Implant as COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker? It's Coming

A Swedish firm named Epicenter is currently promoting a microchip implant that aims to be a COVID-19 vaccine tracker. In addition, the said COVID-19 microchip implant costs as low as $100. Microchip Implant as COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker?. In a video posted by South China Morning Post, it showed a microchip...
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Scripps Research#Paxlovid#The White House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NBC News

First Covid shot recipient in U.S. is now a vaccine activist

She became a vaccine celebrity by accident. Since being hailed as the first person in the United States to get a Covid-19 vaccine, New York nurse Sandra Lindsay has become a prominent face in the country’s biggest-ever vaccination campaign. She has been promoting the shots on panels, in Zoom...
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Fauci, 81, will get the largest retirement package in federal government history at $350,000 a year when he steps down as Biden's top COVID advisor, records reveal

Anthony Fauci is set to rake in the highest-ever federal government retirement package in U.S. history with his annual payment exceeding $350,000, according to a Forbes estimate. The White House's top COVID adviser, who is 81, has shown no indications that he will retire any time soon after 55 years...
U.S. POLITICS
Salon

The double-vaccinated are barely protected from omicron — but those with boosters are in good shape

Since the omicron variant was first discovered in the United States last month, many scientists have been fearful that the variants' many unique mutations compared to its peer variants (including delta) might make omicron more adept at evading existing vaccines. A new study validates those worries, but also provides a splash of hope for those who have received their booster shots.
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Hill

The Hill

435K+
Followers
52K+
Post
322M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy