ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

Walmart asks court to throw out $2.1m verdict in shoplifting arrest case

By Bill Riales
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cLbe9_0dcXGtHe00

Mobile, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Attorneys for Walmart have asked a Mobile County Circuit Court judge to overturn the jury verdict in a case brought by a Semmes woman who claimed she was falsely arrested for shoplifting .

In a motion filed December 29th, 2021, Walmart says Lesleigh Nurse failed to prove the company was guilty of abuse of process by charging her criminally for shoplifting then attempting to recover money through Alabama’s civil recovery laws.

As snow fell in Birmingham, auditorium was ‘unavailable’ as warming station

At the end of October, a jury ruled in favor of Nurse in a $2.1 million verdict. Nurse claimed she had been falsely accused of shoplifting in November 2016 by a loss prevention manager at the Semmes Walmart store. The company claimed she failed to pay for 11 items found in her shopping bags. A warrant was later issued for her arrest. The criminal charge was later dropped.

Nurse claims the self-scanning machines at the store were malfunctioning and that she even asked for help from a store associate to get her groceries scanned.

After the verdict, a spokesman for Walmart said, “We don’t believe the verdict is supported by the evidence and the damages awarded exceed what is allowed by law. We will be filing post-trial motions.”

The judge in the case is now considering a motion to stop any enforcement of the jury’s verdict until the company files its notice of appeal.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 2

Related
WHNT News 19

CEO of Dothan tourism company indicted on federal bank fraud charges

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — On Wednesday, the CEO of Visit Dothan was indicted on federal bank fraud charges of an Iowa-based music festival. The indictment states that Aaron McCreight, who was CEO of Go Cedar Rapids (GoCR) in 2018, was involved in overseeing, planning, and loans related to a music festival called Newbo Evolve. According […]
DOTHAN, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Mobile County, AL
Local
Alabama Government
State
Alabama State
Mobile County, AL
Government
Mobile, AL
Government
City
Mobile, AL
City
Birmingham, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shoplifting#Weather#Wkrg#Nurse#Semmes Walmart#Nexstar Media Inc#Whnt Com
WHNT News 19

DCFS worker stabbed to death during home visit

THAYER, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — Diedra Silas, a 36-year-old child protection specialist with the Department of Children and Family Services was stabbed to death while performing a home visit in Thayer on Tuesday afternoon. The Sangamon County Coroner’s office performed an autopsy on Silas Wednesday morning, and said the woman died of “multiple sharp force injuries […]
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Walmart
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy