Female patients who are operated on by a male surgeon are more likely to die, experience complications or be readmitted to hospital than when the surgeon is a woman, new research has suggested.According to the study, women are 15% more likely to suffer adverse post-operative outcomes and 32% more likely to die when their surgery is conducted by a male surgeon rather than a female.However, when women surgeons operated on men, the research found male patients had the same outcomes, regardless of the gender of the person performing the surgery.The study, which was conducted by a team at the University...

WOMEN'S HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO