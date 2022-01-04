Sentry Tournament of Champions Field: By the Numbers

Justin Thomas plays his shot from the 7th tee during the first round of the Sentry Tournament Of Champions at the Kapalua Plantation Course on Jan 7, 2021 in Kapalua, Hawaii. (Photo by Gregory Shamus via Getty Images)

A field of 39 players will tee it up this week at Kapalua Resort’s Plantation Course for the 2022 edition of the Sentry Tournament of Champions.

It’s the first tournament of the 2022 portion of the new PGA Tour season, and one of two-straight events contested on the Hawaiian islands (with the Sony Open in Honolulu the closing stop).

The field is comprised of only 2021 calendar-year winners, headlined by eight of the top-10 ranked players in the Official World Golf Rankings: Jon Rahm (1), Collin Morikawa (2), Patrick Cantlay (4), Bryson DeChambeau (5), Xander Schauffele (6), Viktor Hovland (7), Justin Thomas (8), and Sam Burns (10).

As we do each week, here’s a look at the field in Maui, by the numbers.

Former Kapalua Winners

Five (5) past winners of the Tournament of Champions are in the field this week, including two-time winner Justin Thomas:

Harris English (2021)

Justin Thomas (2020, 2017)

Xander Schauffele (2019)

Jordan Spieth (2016)

Patrick Reed (2015)

World Top 25

Jon Rahm and caddie Adam Hayes walk to the sixth green during a practice round for the Sentry Tournament Of Champions at the Kapalua Plantation Course on Jan 6, 2021 in Kapalua, Hawaii. (Photo by Gregory Shamus via Getty Images)

Twenty (20) of the top 25 in the world rankings will be teeing it up this week:

Jon Rahm (1)

Collin Morikawa (2)

Patrick Cantlay (4)

Bryson DeChambeau (5)

Xander Schauffele (6)

Viktor Hovland (7)

Justin Thomas (8)

Sam Burns (10)

Harris English (12)

Jordan Spieth (14)

Tony Finau (15)

Brooks Koepka (16)

Abraham Ancer (17)

Hideki Matsuyama (18)

Daniel Berger (19)

Jason Kokrak (20)

2021 Ryder Cuppers

Xander Schauffele and Collin Morikawa of Team United States look on prior to the 43rd Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits on Sep 21, 2021 in Kohler, WI. (Photo by Patrick Smith via Getty Images)

Twelve (of 24) players who competed in the Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits will be teeing it up this week, including ten (10) from the winning U.S. team:

Justin Thomas (USA)

Collin Morikawa (USA)

Brooks Koepka (USA)

Bryson DeChambeau (USA)

Xander Schauffele (USA)

Jordan Spieth (USA)

Tony Finau (USA)

Harris English (USA)

Patrick Cantlay (USA)

Daniel Berger (USA)

Jon Rahm (EUR)

Viktor Hovland (EUR)

2021 Super Series Winners

Phil Mickelson gives a thumbs up on the 18th green during the final round of the 2021 PGA Championship held at the Ocean Course of Kiawah Island Golf Resort on May 23, 2021 in Kiawah Island, SC. (Photo by Stacy Revere via Getty Images)

All six (6) players who won a Super Series event (four majors, two PGA Tour flagships) in 2021 will be in the field this week:

Justin Thomas (PLAYERS)

Hideki Matsuyama (MASTERS)

Phil Mickelson (PGA)

Jon Rahm (US OPEN)

Collin Morikawa (BRITISH)

Patrick Cantlay (FEDEX CUP)

Major Winners

Brooks Koepka lines up a putt on the 18th green during the third round of the 2021 PGA Championship at Kiawah Island Resort’s Ocean Course on May 22, 2021 in Kiawah Island, SC. (Photo by Patrick Smith via Getty Images)

There are eleven (11) major champions in the field this week:

Phil Mickelson (6: 3 Masters, 2 PGAs, 1 British)

Brooks Koepka (4: 2 US Opens, 2 PGAs)

Jordan Spieth (3: 1 US Open, 1 Masters, 1 British)

Collin Morikawa (2: 1 PGA, 1 British)

Jon Rahm (1: US Open)

Patrick Reed (1: Masters)

Justin Thomas (1: PGA)

Bryson DeChambeau (1: US Open)

Hideki Matsuyama (1: Masters)

Patrick Reed (1: Masters)

Stewart Cink (1: British)

Lucas Glover (1: US Open)

Double-Digit Tour Winners

Jordan Spieth prepares to play his shot from the 15th tee during the second round of Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio Oaks Course on April 02, 2021 in San Antonio, TX. (Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images)

The field includes three players with at least ten (10) career PGA Tour victories:

Phil Mickelson (45)

Justin Thomas (14)

Jordan Spieth (12)

Odds & Ends

Garrick Higgo reacts to his putt on the 17th hole during the final round of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree on June 13, 2021 in Ridgeland, SC. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann via Getty Images)

Youngest: Garrick Higgo (22)

Oldest: Phil Mickelson (51)

Top Ranked: Jon Rahm (1)

Highest Ranked: Lucas Glover (124)

Tallest: Stewart Cink (6’5″)

Shortest: Abraham Ancer (5’7″)

2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions: Field & Odds

The Plantation Course | Kapalua, Maui, Hawaii | Jan 6-9, 2022

Credit: PGA Tour Media, Getty Images