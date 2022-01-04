Sentry Tournament of Champions Field: By the Numbers
A field of 39 players will tee it up this week at Kapalua Resort’s Plantation Course for the 2022 edition of the Sentry Tournament of Champions.
It’s the first tournament of the 2022 portion of the new PGA Tour season, and one of two-straight events contested on the Hawaiian islands (with the Sony Open in Honolulu the closing stop).
The field is comprised of only 2021 calendar-year winners, headlined by eight of the top-10 ranked players in the Official World Golf Rankings: Jon Rahm (1), Collin Morikawa (2), Patrick Cantlay (4), Bryson DeChambeau (5), Xander Schauffele (6), Viktor Hovland (7), Justin Thomas (8), and Sam Burns (10).
As we do each week, here’s a look at the field in Maui, by the numbers.
Former Kapalua Winners
Five (5) past winners of the Tournament of Champions are in the field this week, including two-time winner Justin Thomas:
- Harris English (2021)
- Justin Thomas (2020, 2017)
- Xander Schauffele (2019)
- Jordan Spieth (2016)
- Patrick Reed (2015)
World Top 25
Twenty (20) of the top 25 in the world rankings will be teeing it up this week:
- Jon Rahm (1)
- Collin Morikawa (2)
- Patrick Cantlay (4)
- Bryson DeChambeau (5)
- Xander Schauffele (6)
- Viktor Hovland (7)
- Justin Thomas (8)
- Sam Burns (10)
- Harris English (12)
- Jordan Spieth (14)
- Tony Finau (15)
- Brooks Koepka (16)
- Abraham Ancer (17)
- Hideki Matsuyama (18)
- Daniel Berger (19)
- Jason Kokrak (20)
2021 Ryder Cuppers
Twelve (of 24) players who competed in the Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits will be teeing it up this week, including ten (10) from the winning U.S. team:
- Justin Thomas (USA)
- Collin Morikawa (USA)
- Brooks Koepka (USA)
- Bryson DeChambeau (USA)
- Xander Schauffele (USA)
- Jordan Spieth (USA)
- Tony Finau (USA)
- Harris English (USA)
- Patrick Cantlay (USA)
- Daniel Berger (USA)
- Jon Rahm (EUR)
- Viktor Hovland (EUR)
2021 Super Series Winners
All six (6) players who won a Super Series event (four majors, two PGA Tour flagships) in 2021 will be in the field this week:
- Justin Thomas (PLAYERS)
- Hideki Matsuyama (MASTERS)
- Phil Mickelson (PGA)
- Jon Rahm (US OPEN)
- Collin Morikawa (BRITISH)
- Patrick Cantlay (FEDEX CUP)
Major Winners
There are eleven (11) major champions in the field this week:
- Phil Mickelson (6: 3 Masters, 2 PGAs, 1 British)
- Brooks Koepka (4: 2 US Opens, 2 PGAs)
- Jordan Spieth (3: 1 US Open, 1 Masters, 1 British)
- Collin Morikawa (2: 1 PGA, 1 British)
- Jon Rahm (1: US Open)
- Patrick Reed (1: Masters)
- Justin Thomas (1: PGA)
- Bryson DeChambeau (1: US Open)
- Hideki Matsuyama (1: Masters)
- Stewart Cink (1: British)
- Lucas Glover (1: US Open)
Double-Digit Tour Winners
The field includes three players with at least ten (10) career PGA Tour victories:
- Phil Mickelson (45)
- Justin Thomas (14)
- Jordan Spieth (12)
Odds & Ends
- Youngest: Garrick Higgo (22)
- Oldest: Phil Mickelson (51)
- Top Ranked: Jon Rahm (1)
- Highest Ranked: Lucas Glover (124)
- Tallest: Stewart Cink (6’5″)
- Shortest: Abraham Ancer (5’7″)
2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions: Field & Odds
The Plantation Course | Kapalua, Maui, Hawaii | Jan 6-9, 2022
Credit: PGA Tour Media, Getty Images
