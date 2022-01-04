ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
"Abbott Elementary" Stars Sheryl Lee Ralph & Lisa Ann Walter

By Sinclair Broadcast Group
KATU.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's a workplace comedy featuring a group of dedicated, passionate teachers — and a slightly tone-deaf principal — are brought together in a Philadelphia...

katu.com

WFMZ-TV Online

Roush Review: Workplace Humor in ‘Abbott Elementary,’ ‘American Auto’

You think your job leaves something to be desired?. Try being a teacher at Philadelphia’s chronically underfunded Abbott Elementary, or putting out corporate dumpster fires in the mercenary executive offices of the Detroit-based American Auto. These workplace sitcoms (on ABC and NBC, respectively) couldn’t be more different socioeconomically, but each shines humorous light on the human condition as they confront adversity weekly.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
entertainmenttoday.net

Laughing with Teachers on the frontlines at ‘Abbott Elementary’ on ABC

Teachers were cheering about the realistic classroom comedy Abbott Elementary when ABC viewers got a sneak peek before the New Year. Now it’s back starting January 4, 2022 settling into its Tuesday 9 pm time-slot as the workplace mockumentary-styled (think The Office) series puts the spotlight on dedicated teachers on the frontlines of educating children.
EDUCATION
d23.com

Meet the Class Clowns of Abbott Elementary

The new ABC comedy Abbott Elementary is in a class of its own. Airing Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. ET/PT, the series—created by executive producer Quinta Brunson, who stars as second grade teacher Janine Teagues—follows a group of dedicated and passionate public school teachers (and a slightly tone-deaf principal) who are determined to help their students succeed in life, despite the odds stacked against them.“The important thing with comedy is to make sure you have that absurdist point, right?” says Brunson. “You need to have that thing that goes a little bit farther than what happens in real life. That balance allows us to tell these stories. If we were just straight‑up telling people the reality of what’s happening in these schools, that’s not fun to watch; that’s just a documentary. But we get to have this absurdist humor, which I hope gives people the opportunity to laugh and think. And ultimately, I want people to be able to laugh with us.”
EDUCATION
Paste Magazine

Watch: Abbott Elementary Gets Real About Trying to Get Things Done at Public School

As our own Amy Amatangelo wrote in our TV Power Rankings a few weeks ago about Abbott Elementary, “The best new network show of the season got a sneak preview after the Live in Front of a Studio Audience broadcast of The Facts of Life and Diff’rent Strokes, and seems poised to return with dominance in 2022. Quinta Brunson writes, executive produces, and stars in this comedy inspired by her mother’s experience as a teacher in the Philadelphia public school system. The show is both hilarious and poignant as it lays bare the inequities in our public education system. Keep an eye out for Tyler James Williams as a substitute and Sheryl Lee Ralph as the veteran teacher who has seen it all.”
EDUCATION
arcamax.com

'Abbott Elementary' review: Finally a worthy successor to 'The Office'

Fellow TV obsessives: We finally have a worthy successor to “The Office” in ABC’s “Abbott Elementary.” Created by Quinta Brunson, who also stars alongside a terrific ensemble that includes the great Sheryl Lee Ralph, the show centers on an eclectic group of teachers working at an under-resourced elementary school. Loosely inspired by the 40-year career of Brunson’s mother, who worked in the Philadelphia public school system, it begins its regular run Tuesday after a teaser episode aired last month (and is available on Hulu if you need to catch up).
EDUCATION
IndieWire

‘Abbott Elementary’ Review: Quinta Brunson’s Schoolhouse Sitcom on ABC Is Hilariously Sharp

Aided by the persistent popularity of “The Office,” mockuumentary sitcoms have become a consistent form of televised comedy. With little explanation for why characters sit down and speak directly to the camera, these faux documentaries allow for quick insight, quicker cuts (usually to a joke), and plenty of deadpan humor. In the case of Quinta Brunson’s ABC sitcom “Abbott Elementary” it’s part of the political commentary at the center of the show itself. Brunson, the head writer and executive producers, also plays Janine Teagues, a second-grade teacher at the eponymous Philadelphia school. Like many young teachers, Janine is idealistic and desperate...
EDUCATION
Talking With Tami

‘Black-ish’ Cast Last Photoshoot For Farewell Season

If you have been hiding under a rock and personally I dont blame you lol then you may not be aware that the hit tv show Black-ish is coming to an end, oh no! I loved this show since it first aired in 2014! The final season airs tonight and I’m feeling a certain kinda way! It was a wholesome show full of comedy, fun, historical moments, fashion and so much more! Actress Tracee Ellis Ross was quoted as saying, “Ending a show is hard.” Tracee (Bow) “I’ve spent more time being married to Dre, than not. It’s the longest relationship I’ve had.”
TV & VIDEOS
KATU.com

"Betty White: 100 Remarkable Moments in an Extraordinary Life"

Her was the First Lady of Television with a career spanning more than 80 years as a performer and star of such legendary series as "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" and "The Golden Girls." Ray Richmond, author of the new book "Betty White: 100 Remarkable Moments in an Extraordinary Life," joined us to share some stories from her incredible life.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Tell-Tale TV

Abbott Elementary Review: Light Bulb (Season 1 Episode 2)

Abbott Elementary Season 1 Episode 2, “Light Bulb,” is more heart warming than hilarious, but given the state of the world at the moment, that is perfectly excusable. The funniest bits come from little, often silly, very specific, moments. The janitor’s system based on Boys II Men songs...
TV & VIDEOS
UPI News

Diana Ross spends holidays with her kids, grandchildren

Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Diana Ross is spending the holidays with her family. The 77-year-old singer shared a photo Monday on Twitter of her family wearing matching pajamas as they pose in front of a Christmas tree. The picture features Ross' children Tracee Ellis Ross, Evan Ross, Chudney Ross and...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Betty White’s Last Word Before Death Revealed By Vicki Lawrence

On Monday (January 3rd), actress Vicki Lawrence revealed more details about Betty White’s last word before she passed away at the age of 99 on New Year’s Eve. Lawrence, who worked with Betty White on the series Mama’s Family, told Page Six that she called co-star and friend Carol Burnett after she heard the devastating news about White’s passing. “I texted Carol and said, ‘This just sucks. I hate this. It’s just horrible to see the people you love so much go away.”
CELEBRITIES

