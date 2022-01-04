ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Woman dies after botched liposuction operation left ‘holes’ in her organs

By Jacob Bentley-York, The Sun
New York Post
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA mom of two has died in hospital after undergoing a botched $6,500 liposuction operation in Spain. Sara Gomez, 39, was allegedly left with “injuries like she’d been in a knife fight” following complications from the op carried out in Cartagena. Cops have since launched an...

nypost.com

Comments / 87

Gaynor V. Henry
1d ago

You get what you pay for in life. Why any woman in her right mind would want to look like a plastic surgery victim and PAY for looking like that, I have no idea. Growing old gracefully is wonderful. Those who love you, love you no matter what. My scars and grey hair and wrinkles, are badges of experiences I have had. My wrinkles are mostly laugh lines. Some scars are from accidents, some are from animals I once had, one is from a ruptured appendix which almost killed me. Why would I want to lose all these parts of me? So I can look like everyone else?

Reply(2)
29
Dane Daniels
1d ago

Happens all the time in San Diego. Women go to Tijuana for cut rate plastic surgery or weight reduction surgery and come back all botched up or in a body bag.

Reply(1)
19
I Am Tenn Bears
1d ago

Worrying more about looks than your family- these ladies have lost their minds - they really are insecure humans

Reply(5)
42
Related
Oxygen

Rapper J $tash Dead After Allegedly Killing Woman In Front Of Her Three Children

A rapper is dead in what police say was an apparent murder-suicide that took place in the presence of three young children on New Year’s Day. J $tash, whose real name is Justin Joseph, is the man believed to have killed a mother of three in Temple City on Saturday, as reported by People. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a possible domestic violence call at the 9200 block of Petland Street at around 7:14 a.m. When they arrived, they discovered the bodies of a 28-year-old Black male and a 27-year-old Hispanic female.
TEMPLE CITY, CA
The Independent

Police dog stabbed 27 times in brutal California attack

A San Diego police dog that was stabbed 27 times after hounding down a suspect is slowly recovering at its handlers home. Aros, a seven-year-old Belgian Malinois, was stabbed repeatedly in the head by a landlord that had been accused of attacking a tenant with a baseball bat, The Daily Beast reports.The 9 December incident saw the suspect in question attempt to flee on foot, but the Escondido police department hound didn't let him get away for too long. After the assilant climbed on-top of a two story garage, Officer Chad Moore sent Aros in persuit.The dog jumped up,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liposuction#Organs#Cartagena#Chilean#Icu#The Olive Press#Mirror
foxsanantonio.com

Man in critical condition after shot during botched drug deal

SAN ANTONIO -- A man is in critical condition after police say he was shot during a drug deal gone bad at a Northwest Side apartment complex. The shooting happened at 11 p.m. Monday at the 4000 Horizon Hill Apartments, near Interstate 10 and Denman State Park. According to San...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
People

Alabama Woman Dies 2 Days After Being Rescued from Fire That Killed Her 7-Year-Old Granddaughter

A woman who was rescued from an Alabama house fire that killed her young granddaughter over the weekend has tragically succumbed to her injuries. According to WBRC, Waniki Lushun Fox, 41, died on Tuesday at UAB Hospital after she was rescued from a house fire in Center Point on Sunday. The blaze also claimed the life of Fox's 7-year-old granddaughter, Za'Niyah, who died on Sunday morning, the outlet reported.
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Boy, 13, arrested on suspicion of raping woman after dog walker stops attack

A 13-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of rape after a 35-year-old woman was allegedly attacked in southeast London.Police were alerted after the suspect was “disturbed” and detained by a passer-by walking his dog on Winn’s Common, in Plumstead, on Tuesday at around 11pm. The boy’s accomplice, an as yet unidentified man, fled the scene.“Police were called shortly before 11pm on 21 December to reports … that a 35-year-old woman was raped by two males in bushes near to Lakedale Road SE18,” a Metropolitan Police spokesperson said.“A member of the public, who was walking his dog, disturbed the suspects and assisted in detaining one of them at the scene.”The spokesperson added that the detained teenager had been arrested on suspicion of rape, but was initially taken to hospital to be treated for an injury to his own finger – caused by a dog bite. He was then taken into custody.“Our enquiries continue,” the Met added in its statement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Spain
Daily News

Mom, protecting her children, slashed by stranger while walking with kids in unprovoked Brooklyn attack

A mother walking down a Brooklyn street was slashed while shielding her children from an unprovoked attack by a knife-wielding stranger, cops and the victim’s family said Tuesday. The victim, Arely Ramirez, 41, was nearing the corner of 45th St. and Eighth Ave. in Sunset Park with her children in tow when the attacker lunged at her about 6:30 p.m. Sunday, police sources said. He slashed her in ...
BROOKLYN, NY
fox5ny.com

Police find 7 bodies, including multiple dead children, inside home

MOORHEAD, Minn. - Authorities said Sunday that the bodies of seven people were discovered inside a twin home in a northwestern Minnesota city but did not say how they died. Police said the victims included four adults and three children. They were found just before 8 p.m. Saturday by family members conducting a welfare check at the home in Moorhead. Those family members called police.
MOORHEAD, MN
New York Post

Michigan mom nabbed after slitting her two kids’ throats: police

A Michigan mom allegedly slit her two young children’s throats with a knife in a grisly New Year’s Day attack, police said. Sara Vae Boles, 36, was arrested after cops found her kneeling over her 1-year-old son and 3-year-old daughter in the bathroom of their home in Inkster, west of Detroit, the Detroit News reported.
DETROIT, MI
International Business Times

Woman Set On Fire After Neighbor Accuses Her Of Naming Puppy After His Wife

A 35-year-old woman in India was set on fire allegedly by her neighbor after an argument over her puppy's name. Neetaben Sarvaiya from Palitana town, in the western Indian state of Gujarat, suffered severe burn injuries in the alleged attack by her neighbor and a group of five others Monday afternoon. Sarvaiya is currently receiving treatment for her burn injuries, The Times of India reported citing police.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Father shoots dead 16-year-old daughter believing she’s an intruder

A 16-year-old girl whom police said was mistaken for a house intruder was fatally shot by her father in Ohio.The incident took place early Wednesday on the Southeast Side of Columbus, Ohio, with police being called to an address on Piper Ridge Drive at around 4.30 am. It is alleged that someone inside the house had shot at what they believed to be an intruder, following the home’s security system being activated. As the Columbus Dispatch reports, the call was made by the mother of teenager Janae Hairston, who, according to the report, had just been shot in the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
News Channel Nebraska

Police rescue woman after text message

PLATTSMOUTH – Plattsmouth police responding to a text message say they rescued a woman from an attack and false imprisonment at a Chicago Avenue apartment. An arrest affidavit says the woman texted her address to police and responded to dispatchers saying her ex-boyfriend was not letting her leave. Police...
PLATTSMOUTH, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy